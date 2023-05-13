Amazingly, over the course of a 12-year project -- that's a dozen years of toiling with historical facts while crafting a story of love, friendship, family and, yes, war that would appropriately capture the spirit of a bygone era -- Marcus Brotherton and Tosca Lee had never met face to face.

They'd share constant communication — Lee, who was raised in Lincoln and now lives in Fremont, and Brotherton, from Bellingham, Washington — through phone calls, texts and online chats, but it wasn't until last October, after "The Long March Home: A World War II Novel of the Pacific" had been completed, that they were in the same room, let alone the same time zone.

It was in a hotel lobby with their publishers, but no one would have ever guessed it was their first meeting.

"We hugged and it was great," Lee said. "It was like meeting an old friend that you've never met before."

By then, they really were old friends.

There are few things as personal as sharing the written word — your thoughts, beliefs and innermost feelings — with someone, anyone. And anyone who has ever submitted their work to an editor is keenly aware of that kind of uneasiness.

Hundreds of pages. Thousands of words. And so many edits and revisions — all exposed to each other and opened to inspection, introspection and scrutiny.

It might have been the ultimate exercise in trust-building. And it went on for 12 years. That said, they may have begun the process as strangers, but by the end, they knew each other better than most.

"There are a few things that you have to honor when you write with somebody else," said Lee, a New York Times best-selling author with a dozen novels to her name. "You have to have good trust for their skill level and their talents. I think you have to have a good idea of what strengths you're bringing to the table and how they complement one another."

But in storytelling — or anything — two minds seldom follow the same path, and that's where communication was vital.

"We have a healthy respect for one another," she said.

That means when they reached those roadblocks, they had little trouble talking through them. The "non-negotiables" that each felt strongly about remained, Lee said.

"There were times when Marcus or I would say, 'You know, I really don't want to take this out or change this and here's why this is important to me,'" Lee said. "We learned to honor that and we also approached it with a lot of humor — and a lot of humility."

The end result is a seamless story of three teenagers from Mobile, Alabama — lifelong friends who are closer to brothers — who enlisted in the Army the year before America entered World War II.

Stationed in the Philippines, they are enjoying their glimpse at a new and exotic place — the antithesis of Alabama — until that quickly unravels with the bombing of Pearl Harbor in December 1941.

It ultimately transformed the Philippines, considered the pearl of the Pacific before that, into the front line of the Pacific theater.

Just days after Pearl Harbor, the Philippines was invaded by the Japanese and they were taken prisoner and forced on a 60-mile walk — without food or water — to a POW camp. Thousands died in the Bataan Death March while no one was unscathed.

"The rules changed every day," Lee said. "The thing that keeps you alive one day is the thing that's gonna get you killed the next. And then if you survive that, you're a POW for almost four years. I mean, it's a miracle anybody survived."

The story is gripping and made more heartbreaking as we revisit their past, the lives they lived, the family members and loved ones they left behind in Alabama.

The novel, which had its national release May 2, has earned two-star critiques from three of the America's most credible reviewing sites.

Brotherton, who has written several World War II novels and is no stranger, either, to the New York Times bestseller's list, had been working on a manuscript about the Bataan Death March for years before calling on Lee for some help.

"I didn't want to do a B-plus or A-minus book," Brotherton said. "I wanted to do an A-plus book. That's why I called Tosca. … I think I was a little too close to the canvas. She helped me to see the forest through the trees."

Before that, they didn't know each other, but he had read enough of her work to know she could help.

"It became a true collaboration," he said. "Tosca helped iron out the plot. I think I was trying to do too many things in the start. She helped develop a very intricate story that would correspond with (the war) because we wanted to take readers out of the grit and blood every so often."

What unfolds is a story of love — young complicated love, brotherly love and a seemingly fractured love between a son and his preacher father — that is both plausible and immensely readable.

It's a story the epitomizes the Greatest Generation, what they sacrificed and how those who returned home were never quite the same.

50 classics from (almost) everyone's high school reading list 50 classics from (almost) everyone's high school reading list #50. Their Eyes Were Watching God #49. Mythology #48. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings (Maya Angelou's Autobiography, #1) #47. Oedipus Rex (The Theban Plays, #1) #46. Moby-Dick or, the Whale #45. The Pearl #44. The Importance of Being Earnest #43. The Red Badge of Courage #42. The Taming of the Shrew #41. Slaughterhouse-Five #40. The Adventures of Tom Sawyer #39. Crime and Punishment #38. A Separate Peace #37. Death of a Salesman #36. The Little Prince #35. The Old Man and the Sea #34. The Canterbury Tales #33. Othello #32. Flowers for Algernon #31. Beowulf #30. A Tale of Two Cities #29. Wuthering Heights #28. The Hobbit (The Lord of the Rings, #0) #27. A Midsummer Night's Dream #26. The Grapes of Wrath #25. Great Expectations #24. Frankenstein: The 1818 Text #23. Julius Caesar #22. The Outsiders #21. Brave New World #20. Night (The Night Trilogy, #1) #19. The Crucible #18. The Giver (The Giver, #1) #17. Jane Eyre #16. Fahrenheit 451 #15. Pride and Prejudice #14. The Odyssey #13. The Diary of a Young Girl #12. The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn #11. 1984 #10. The Scarlet Letter #9. Hamlet #8. The Catcher in the Rye #7. Of Mice and Men #6. Macbeth #5. Animal Farm #4. Lord of the Flies #3. The Great Gatsby #2. Romeo and Juliet #1. To Kill a Mockingbird