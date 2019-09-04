Nebraska Book Festival Lineup

Saturday's 2019 Nebraska Book Festival is free and open to the public. All readings will take place at the City Campus Union.

11 a.m.-noon - Kassandra Montag, novelist, poet and essayist will be in conversation with Tessa Terry from the Nebraska Library Commission about her debut novel "After the Flood." A reading and Q & A will follow the interview.

1-2:30 p.m. - Tosca Lee, Kimberly Stewart and Nicole Baart -- otherwise known as "The Traveling Pens" -- will share their experiences in writing, publishing and connecting with readers.

3-4 p.m. - Kwame Dawes, poet, essayist, editor and novelist will read from his most recent work and discuss themes and ideas that are recurring in his prose and poetry.

4:30-6 p.m. - Carson Vaughan and Ted Genoways will analyze their latest works and discuss the opportunities and challenges of reporting from the middle of America with Lincoln City Libraries director Pat Leach.