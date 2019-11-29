Cardinals, polar bears and a little boy named Ox — Lincoln artist illustrates 'The Magic of Winter'

Slife, who lives in Ankeny, Iowa, and had been thinking about doing a series of four children’s books set around the seasons, began following Reneau on Instagram.

“I had noticed he clearly enjoyed painting animals,” Slife wrote on the Kickstarter page she used to raise funds for the book. “Animals are featured in this book, so having a passion for them was a must. I also recalled his delicate ink-and-watercolor technique, which I envisioned when I dreamed of how to bring this book to life. On a whim, I reached out to him and asked if he’d ever considered illustrating a children’s book. When he called and said he was into it and wanted to give it a go, I was beyond-the-moon excited!”

That was in May 2018, when the duo started a summer-long interaction, working out precisely what the book would be.

“We started storyboarding it out and (it) ended up being about 30 pages worth of illustrations to tell the story,” Reneau said. “We just kind of went back and forth on how we wanted the book to read. We wanted it to be a quiet book to read before bed, so we started on that process. And at the dining room table over the winter, because it was cold in the basement where I usually work, I illustrated the entire book.”