“Continental Reckoning: The American West in the Age of Expansion” by Elliott West, University of Nebraska Press, 704 pages, $39.95.

Readers who appreciate history and are privileged by having been born and lived in the Western United States should plan to allocate an appropriate portion of their remaining time to perusal of “Continental Reckoning.” They will be amazed by the impact which our region has exerted upon the development of both our own country and the rest of today’s global community.

The aptly named Elliott West is a professor of history emeritus at the University of Arkansas and an acknowledged expert on the history of the Western United States. After 20 years of research, the septuagenarian has completed his magnum opus as part of a six-volume series on the history of the American West published by the University of Nebraska Press.

This volume covers the period stretching from the 1840s to the 1880s when our country achieved its “Manifest Destiny” by establishing its southwestern and northwestern borders, annexing Texas and reaching the Pacific Coast. After reading this densely packed, encyclopedic volume, the reviewer wonders what remains for the additional five volumes to add.

The book is a scholarly examination of West’s “Greater Reconstruction” theory that America’s rapid westward expansion must be examined simultaneously with the onset and aftermath of the American Civil War to be understood.

It also describes how the United States emerged as a pioneer in seemingly unrelated fields such as paleontology, meteorology and geology following the acquisition of its new territories. The author debunks both the initial historic narrative that only sturdy sodbusters, heroic cowpokes and desperados populated the region and the more recent historic revision that the pioneers were imperialists and ethnic and environmental despoilers.

Between 1846 and 1848 the United States added 1.2 million square miles or 773,510,680 acres (more than 1.5 times Thomas Jefferson’s Louisiana Purchase) to the American landscape. In 1848, the “Great Coincidence” made California the center of the world’s attention when Lt. William Tecumseh Sherman became one of the first officials to identify flakes of gold on a carpenter’s shoes at Sutter’s Mill. The U.S. had acquired the land only 200 days earlier by signing the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo after the war with Mexico.

The rush to obtain instant wealth from the country’s precious minerals resulted in multiple explorations such as John Wesley Powell’s mapping of the Grand Canyon and the topographic delineation of the new land by surveyors. Subsequently, transportation improved via wagon trails stretching through the prairies, uncomfortable stagecoaches, and, eventually, the linking of transcontinental railroads. Communications across the nation were increased exponentially by the connection of telegraph wires.

The development of large-scale cattle ranching and farming and extensive deep and strip mining in the West were then responsible for America’s economic growth. Yellowstone became our first national park in 1872, and the Homestead Act of 1862 resulted in the Homestead National Historical Park now located in Beatrice.

Discovery that the tick was a vector that spread a disease that had devastated the cattle industry ultimately led to the eradication of the mosquito-borne yellow fever and, later, to the construction of the Panama Canal. Agricultural and ranching practices in Montana inadvertently destroyed the habitat and caused the extinction of the Rocky Mountain Locust which periodically had devastated crops in the Midwest.

Finally, West considers our government’s perfidy toward Natives and Chinese immigrants without attributing it to inherent racism. The tragic clash of cultures with two incompatible world views had only one inevitable outcome. Economics, not the Indian Wars, eventually caused the demise of the huge bison herds when the public needed leather for belts.

Although this book would be suitable for an entire semester’s college course, author West’s undergraduate degree in journalism finds human interest in each of his broad topics. Sprinkled throughout are dashes of unexpected dry humor such as his observation that two-thirds of the immigrants from Greenland had migrated to the Western states. One was in Kansas, a second in California and the third in Pennsylvania.

His skill with words causes him to choose unique passages from the eloquent letters available from early travelers. One erudite stagecoach rider compared his journey to the “hot blast of Cyclops’ furnace.”

Like a man piecing together a complex jigsaw puzzle in the dark, West eventually reveals a flawless mural of American progress by the book’s end. More than 50 illustrations and photos plus maps and his extensive bibliography and notes complete this important work.