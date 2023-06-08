“How Medicine Works and When It Doesn’t: Learning Who to Trust to Get and Stay Healthy” by F. Perry Wilson, Grand Central Publishing, 304 pages, $29.

Dr. F. Perry Wilson is a practicing internal medicine specialist, epidemiologist and researcher at Yale University who has appeared on CNN, NPR and numerous social media sites. Thus, he is eminently qualified to assess the impact of the interminable COVID-19 pandemic on the trust in our medical establishment.

His book, “How Medicine Works and When It Doesn’t,” provides both physicians and patients with a sensible approach to evaluating medical research and improving medical care in the United States. He is also a cousin of Buck Kiechel of Lincoln’s Kiechel Fine Art Gallery.

Instead of the abundance of dry statistics, pie charts and graphs anticipated by the title, the author supplies vignettes from his training. These personal patient encounters enliven the book and are used to illustrate his salient points.

His criteria for separating valid medical research from the background noise provided by infomercials, popular news media headlines and the internet should help readers make educated decisions on their own health care.

He introduces the term “motivated reasoning” to illustrate a common mistake both patients and researchers make, the inadvertent misinterpretation of data to arrive at a desired conclusion. This concept resulted in the initial misuse of the cheap and readily available drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the COVID virus. Later, carefully constructed studies showed no statistically demonstrable effect on the disease’s outcomes.

“Inferred causality" — believing a result happens because of an unrelated circumstance — is another common error that can’t be scientifically proven. Fortunately, application of this principle will allow the reviewer to change his underwear without disturbing the Red Sox’s latest winning streak.

Certainly, Wilson’s strict adherence to the need for randomized, double-blind trials can seem agonizingly rigid when it encroaches upon personal beliefs such as the value of daily vitamin D supplements. However, he neither exudes infallibility nor claims to be the indisputable voice of “Science.” (In the spirit of full disclosure, the reviewer plans to continue his use of vitamin D even if it is a harmless superstition.)

Even more cogent advice is that patients must remember that a physician’s recommendations are based upon large population studies that may not be applicable to a single patient. The astute doctor will use his or her knowledge to help each patient make the proper choice of treatment.

Finally, the author outlines the shortcomings of our present health system. Since 70% of today’s physicians are employed by hospitals or corporations, they are now considered part of the labor force rather than management. Since there are 10 administrators for each physician, the overall cost of care expands exponentially. Insurance companies, direct advertising by pharmaceutical companies and extensive lobbying expenses for politicians also add to the cost of treatment.

In summary, readers who desire an understandable appraisal of epidemiologic methods and a reasonable path toward improving medical outcomes in the United States by an experienced and compassionate caregiver should peruse Wilson’s book. If some of his suggestions are implemented, another disastrous pandemic may be ameliorated.