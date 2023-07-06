“The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man” by David Von Drehle, Simon & Schuster, 208 pages, $26.

Rarely does a human live 109 years. Rarer yet does a gifted writer have the opportunity to chronicle that individual’s biography firsthand. Rarest of all is a book reviewer fortunate enough to discover this gem of a book and recommend it to future readers. “The Book of Charlie” by David Von Drehle provides exactly that Russian-nesting-doll type of experience.

The book’s titular “Charlie” is Dr. Charles White, M.D., born in 1905, who became a pioneer anesthesiologist in Kansas City and died as author Von Drehle’s neighbor in 2014.

This reviewer will not interrupt an old man’s reminiscences by relating any of the fantastic experiences of his adventurous youth. Suffice it to say that Charlie seems to be a person who could be the product of a marriage between Indiana Jones and Auntie Mame.

Dr. White’s life mimics two of the reviewer’s favorite movies based on stories by F. Scott Fitzgerald and Winston Groom, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and “Forrest Gump.” His sage advice for living a fulfilling life while attaining the span of Methuselah is certainly worth pondering.

Author Von Drehle is an editor and columnist for the Washington Post. He moved his family to a staid suburb of Kansas City in 2007 and became acquainted with his 102-year-old neighbor.

Through years of friendly conversations, he gradually absorbed the wisdom Charlie had painfully accrued and wrote the book to pass along this knowledge to his own children.

This slim book, without photos or illustrations, reads like a fascinating magazine article and could be finished in one sitting. However, Charlie’s lessons would be better savored slowly, and multiple readings would be preferable.

Von Drehle is a facile writer and the anecdotes flow seamlessly with pertinent references to writers as disparate as stoic Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, psychiatrist Viktor Frankl, and “Game of Thrones” author, G.R.R. Martin strewn at appropriate intervals.

The reviewer has long been fascinated by the innate sagacity of the aged (see reviews of “This Old Man” by Roger Angell on Feb. 14, 2016, and “A Carnival of Losses” by Donald Hall on Aug. 4, 2018). Since the reviewer lived in Kansas City while attending medical school, the locations are all familiar.

Dr. White trained at Kansas City General Hospital as did the reviewer a “few” years later. Both of us lived adjacent to the Country Club Plaza at one time. During his lifetime, Charlie witnessed Kansas City’s massive Union Station built as a train hub, lapse into urban decay, and be restored to its present glory where the recent NFL Draft Day took place.

Nebraskans will be surprised to find that Kansas City tycoon and Hallmark founder, Joyce Clyde Hall, began his business career selling penny postcards in David City and Norfolk. Dr. White became one of the first practitioners of his medical specialty while serving at the Army Airfield hospital in Lincoln during World War II.

Sharing his life was Charlie’s gift to author Von Drehle who then passed it to his children with his book. Now it is the reviewer’s pleasure to introduce it to the readers of this space.