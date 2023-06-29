“A Brutal Reckoning: Andrew Jackson, the Creek Indians, and the Epic War for the American South” by Peter Cozzens, Alfred A. Knopf, 464 pages, $35.

Peter Cozzens is a prolific author of historical nonfiction books involving both the American Civil and Indian wars. His book, “The Earth is Weeping,” summarizing the final Indian Wars in the West, was reviewed positively in this space Jan. 17, 2017.

His latest book, “A Brutal Reckoning,” involves the earlier conflicts between the Native tribes of the American Southeast and a fledgling nation’s need to open their traditional lands to the rapidly increasing number of eager settlers.

As in his previous work, Cozzens’s research, bibliography, maps and illustrations are valuable addendums to this remote era and region. The author contrasts the brutality, deceit, greed, cruelty and cowardice with the valor, courage and heroism of each side involved in the narrative as objectively as possible.

Most readers who wish to open this book will already be familiar with the 1838 Trail of Tears, when the entire Cherokee Nation was forcibly displaced from their ancestral home in Tennessee and northern Alabama, and marched to an unknown location in Oklahoma.

Few will be as familiar with the similar trail of the Choctaw and Creek nations in 1831 and 1836, resulting in thousands of tribal members perishing during the journeys.

Nebraska's Ponca Chief Standing Bear’s statue was recently enshrined in the National Statuary Hall in our nation’s capital. He was legally recognized as a “person” rather than an “Indian” following a trial in Omaha after his own tribe’s trail to Oklahoma in 1879. The inexorable outcome of the unequal clash of incompatible cultures and worldviews casts its tragic pall over the book’s underlying tale.

The dominating character in the book is Gen. Andrew Jackson, who rose from an unknown colonel in the militia of western Tennessee to become the “Old Hickory” elected as our country’s seventh president in 1828. He fought a rebellious band of Creek warriors known as the “Red Sticks” for the war clubs they carried, who resisted the incursion of American settlers onto their lands. He won the decisive Battle of Horseshoe Bend to end the Creek War of 1813-14 despite excruciating pain caused by a gunshot wound in his shoulder incurred during a duel. He later defeated the British in the Battle of New Orleans at the end of the War of 1812.

As president, he signed the Indian Removal Act of 1830, which mandated the forced removal of all southeastern U.S. tribes to west of the Mississippi River. Although Jackson became a national hero featured on our $20 bill, his behavior during this early period in his career certainly does not burnish his image. His portrait on our currency is scheduled to be replaced by Harriet Tubman in 2030.

This book is recommended to all U.S. history buffs unfamiliar with the culture and fate of the indigenous tribes who originally resided in the region that would become the Confederate States of America.