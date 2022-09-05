2022 One Book — One Lincoln winner begins in Nebraska, but goes on road trip

The readers read, and then they voted.

And by the end of the summer, more than half of them had selected “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles, as the 2022 One Book — One Lincoln winning selection from three finalists announced in May.

It received more than 51% of the vote, topping “Sparks Like Stars,” by Nadia Hashimi, which won over roughly 35% of voters, and “Hell of a Book,” by Jason Mott, which trailed with 13%.

Set in 1954, the 600-page “The Lincoln Highway” chronicles the 10-day journey of a group of boys — just out of reform school — from Morgen, Nebraska, to New York, and the detours they take along the way.

“Though dark shadows fall across its final chapters, the book is permeated with light, wit, youth,” the New York Times wrote. “Many novels this size are telescopes, but this big book is a microscope, focused on a small sample of a vast whole.”

Morgen is a fictional town, though the author — in a tweet last year — said it’s roughly Aurora, because both words mean “morning.”

The 20th One Book — One Lincoln reading program began in February, when 17 volunteer readers began narrowing 210 nominated titles to just three.

And it’s not finished. Watch lincolncitylibraries.org for upcoming community programs and discussions about the winning book.

“The Lincoln Highway” is available in print, compact disc, downloadable audio and ebook formats, but the library recommends making reservations, because it will be in demand.

Last year’s winning book, “Hidden Valley Road,” was 2021’s most checked-out nonfiction title.