20 years in the making: Lincoln woman pens romance novel

Kern can tell of a writing journey that began in the late 1990s when she came up with the first chapter — the uneven relationship between two sisters and their dysfunctional upbringing.

As an only child, Kern has always been intrigued by sibling dynamics — that intricate relationship that's simple yet complicated because of the constant seesawing between a friendship and a rivalry.

"I always got to stand back and observe" this dynamic, Kern said. "I was always interested in friends who were sisters — always at odds with each other."

It turned out to be the starting point to the story of two activist parents who named their daughters Minnesota and Connecticut in honor of the only states in the union where they weren't arrested during a string of protests in the 1960s.

"It's kind of a fun first chapter," Kern said.

Like her sibling characters, what followed was a dysfunctional mishmash that eventually introduced an ensuing romance in a tale that was nowhere close to being ready for readers.

Over the years, Kern would tinker with her book before putting it down for sometimes years at a time, eventually picking it up again.