Bert “The Machine” Kreischer will bring his second annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival to Pinnacle Bank Arena on June 25.

Conceived in the middle of Kreischer’s 2020 Hot Summer Nights Tour performing at drive-in venues during the pandemic, the tour aims at becoming the comedy version of the original Lollapalooza, barnstorming the country with a crew of comedians doing their stand-up things outside.

The festival, however, became so popular that, in markets like Lincoln, which don’t have large outdoor venues — Pinewood Bowl holds only about 5,000 people — it is moving into arenas.

In addition to Kreischer, who was the model for “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder” who’s now taking his party boy antics into middle age, the festival lineup includes: Tiffany Haddish, Fortune Feimster, Big Jay Oakerson, Jay Pharoah and Chad Daniels.

The always shirtless Kreischer, who hosts a pair of comedy podcasts, co-hosts “Go-Big Show” on TBS, stars in his own Netflix show and whose fifth Netflix special “Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle” will premiere on Tuesday, is among today’s most popular comedians.

So is Haddish, who’s also an actress and author and the winner of a 2021 Grammy Award for best comedy album and a 2018 primetime Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for an appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

Tickets for the festival start at $49.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also will be available at the arena ticket office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays.

