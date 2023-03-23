“Makatini,” Melvin Edwards' mask-like welded steel sculpture, hangs on the first wall that’s seen entering “X: A Decade of Collecting,” a perfect illustration of the Sheldon Museum of Art’s acquisition philosophy and the effort required to bring work from notable artists to its collection.

A Fulbright and Guggenheim fellowship recipient who has work in the collections of most major American contemporary art museums, Edwards' abstract sculptures often draw on African American life and history. In the case of “Makatini,” it's from the “Lynch Fragments” series, represented through its knife blades and chains.

An example of the museum’s emphasis on acquiring African American art that began a decade ago, well before it became de rigueur in the art world, “Makatini,” one of the newest works to come into the collection, was acquired in December.

And it’s a piece that, like many of the museum’s major acquisitions, was purchased through study of the artist, patience and striking into the market when the right affordable piece goes up for sale.

“We were very lucky,” said Sheldon Director and Chief Curator Wally Mason. “He’s someone who’s very old school, who I’ve followed for a long time. The sculpture I would want to collect, we can’t afford. I’ve studied him and waited eight, nine years, and we were ready when it became available. If you make the list of things you want – the Peter Saul, the Colescott, the Elizabeth Murray, this is on it.”

The Colescott is Robert Colescott’s “Knowledge of the Past is the Key to the Future: The Other Washingtons," a 1987 acrylic on canvas by the late African-American painter that’s so representative of his work that it adorned the cover of the catalog of his recent retrospective exhibition.

It came into the collection only because Sheldon made the purchase just before the prices for his paintings skyrocketed.

“The Chicago Art Institute can see something and buy it. We can’t do that,” Mason said during a tour of the exhibition. ”We have to get it at the right time. Between this (the Colescott and that Stanley Whitney (2015’s geometric colored square abstraction “Red”), you’ve got to say we were lucky, really lucky. We were paying attention at the right time.”

While prices paid for specific artworks aren’t disclosed, suffice it to say that if either the Stanley or Colescott would go back on the market, the paintings would go up by as much as 10 times in value. Both artists have recently had paintings sell for more than $1 million.

Some acquisitions also are aimed at filling gaps in the museum’s collection of 20th century American art. For instance in “X,” Pat Adams’ 1989 color field meets hard-edged “It Comes to This” and Judith Godwin’s drip-covered gestural 1954 “Male Study” – paintings by women from the mid-century abstract expressionist and color field movements.

Other acquisitions come into the collection as donations, as is the case with “Sand Spit,” Milton Avery’s 1957 modernist landscape that was given to Sheldon by Mary Riepma Ross.

And some 22 works, including “3 boxes,” Ursula von Rydingsvard’s 2985 wooden sculpture, have come to Sheldon via the Museum Exchange, a program that connects museums with collectors who donate specific works.

“That’s become really profound for us,” Mason said. “We’ve shown every one of them except a Julian Schnabel that we’re going to show this fall. It’s really the collaboration that makes an academic museum a classroom that gets the works here. The collectors enjoy that inquiry between students, staff and the object.”

In its conception, “X” has no all-encompassing theme. But in one of the three gallery spaces, the acquisitions can come together, “talk to each other” and become an exhibition about the deconstruction and manipulation of media imagery.

It’s rooted in a 1971 screenprint of Andy Warhol’s “Electric Chair,” itself derived from a 1953 photograph of the death chamber of New York’s Sing Sing prison.

That deconstruction of death connects with Nathaniel Mary Quinn’s collage “Big Bertha,” a suite of Michael Ray Charles prints derived from African-American stereotypes, Sam Durant’s giant, illuminated sign “Am I Next,” which is derived from a photograph of a demonstration, Curtis Mann’s manipulated photos from Fallujah's “Split” and Robert Rauschenberg’s 1989-90 multi-image photogravure “Soviet/American Array Vi.”

The paintings, photographs, prints and sculpture in “X” represent a tiny percentage of the 1,874 objects that have entered in the last decade. Nor are they an encyclopedic contemporary art survey, which is impossible for any institution.

But they’re a strong representation of the works that have come to Sheldon since 2012, which provide evidence of the continuing quality of the museum’s acclaimed collection that’s a rarity among university museums and a still unexpected cultural gem in Lincoln.