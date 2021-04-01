 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet to present free online concert Saturday
0 comments

Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet to present free online concert Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wynton

Wynton Marsalis will present a new composition April 3 in a free virtual concert presented via the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

 Courtesy photo

Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet will feature “The Democracy Suite!” in an online performance presented by the Lied Center for Performing Arts Saturday.

Marsalis, whose last appearance at the Lied was in 2019, wrote “The Democracy! Suite” during the COVID-19 pandemic as a response to the political, social and economic strife of the last year. It will be part of a program aimed at celebrating jazz’s embodiment of freedom and democracy through the work of seven of jazz’s finest soloists.

The 7:30 p.m. performance is free to view. Registration at liedcenter.org is required to receive the link to see the concert.

Lied Center featured in NEA reopening guide

The Lied Center is one of only a handful of performing arts venues that is presenting a multi-performance season this spring and was one of the innovators in presentation throughout 2020, bringing art to the community online and in person.

As such, it was one of nine arts organizations that “successfully have reopened their doors to audiences or visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic” that were interviewed for the National Endowment of the Arts “The Art of Reopening: A Guide to Current Practices Among Arts Organizations During COVID-19.”

The 42-page document released last week liberally quotes Lied executive director Bill Stephan speaking about the online concert series, the stage on a bicycle Music on the Move program and the installation of multi-camera video system in the Lied auditorium to broadcaster performances.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News