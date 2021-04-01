Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet to present free online concert Saturday

Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet will feature “The Democracy Suite!” in an online performance presented by the Lied Center for Performing Arts Saturday.

Marsalis, whose last appearance at the Lied was in 2019, wrote “The Democracy! Suite” during the COVID-19 pandemic as a response to the political, social and economic strife of the last year. It will be part of a program aimed at celebrating jazz’s embodiment of freedom and democracy through the work of seven of jazz’s finest soloists.

The 7:30 p.m. performance is free to view. Registration at liedcenter.org is required to receive the link to see the concert.

Lied Center featured in NEA reopening guide

The Lied Center is one of only a handful of performing arts venues that is presenting a multi-performance season this spring and was one of the innovators in presentation throughout 2020, bringing art to the community online and in person.

As such, it was one of nine arts organizations that “successfully have reopened their doors to audiences or visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic” that were interviewed for the National Endowment of the Arts “The Art of Reopening: A Guide to Current Practices Among Arts Organizations During COVID-19.”

The 42-page document released last week liberally quotes Lied executive director Bill Stephan speaking about the online concert series, the stage on a bicycle Music on the Move program and the installation of multi-camera video system in the Lied auditorium to broadcaster performances.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.