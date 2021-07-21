Wunderlich’s "Turbulence" art exhibition explores birth, nurturing, family and femininity

A boat is “Passing Through” the midsection of one woman. Another woman is “Rocking the Boat” and its passengers on her head, while a third deals with little people all over her body and a cat curled against her leg, all tied as it were to her “Apron Strings.”

Those are three of the pieces in Janis Mars Wunderlich’s captivating Lux Center for the Arts exhibition “Turbulence,” in which she explores birth, nurturing, family and femininity, and takes a look at the world around her through clay sculptures and paintings.

“My art tells stories that acknowledge the immensity of our physical and emotional inadequacies, the burdens we bear and our many vulnerabilities,” Wunderlich writes in her artist statement.

“It also celebrates the buoyant strength of the human spirit to hope and persevere as we rise above the ashes to overcome obstacles. My intimate interactions as a daughter, mother, nurturer, friend, wife and teacher inspire universal narratives about our collective human search for resilience and purpose.”

“Emergent,” one of the paintings, provides one of the most powerful depictions of a key exhibition theme – a sitting woman, legs bent high, is giving birth to people and other creatures while towering against a background of gothic cathedrals.