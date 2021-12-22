Farrell was able to solve that problem with a system he crafted for precisely moving the camera and developed a method of stitching together the images into a larger whole – there are a couple examples of that in the exhibition.

But the panoramas didn’t reach their full dramatic power until Farrell found a camera that shoots the equivalent of four standard frames on a negative that is about 10 inches long and 2 ¼ inches high, thereby eliminating the technical issues and need for multiple images.

The most iconic image in “Wide Open Spaces” is that of Delicate Arch, the instantly recognized rock arch found in northeast Utah. It’s also one of the only pictures that contains people – not by the photographer’s choice.

“We got up there really early in the morning,” Farrell said. “I thought ‘let’s go really early and there won’t be any people.’ There’s always people there.”

That photograph also provides one of the best examples of Farrell’s framing technique that is key to creating the images, a method that has everything to do with where the camera is placed.