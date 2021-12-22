‘Wide Open Spaces’

Long, narrow panoramic photographs hang across the steel walls in WallSpace-lnk, evocative images that vividly capture the “Wild Open Spaces” that make up the iconography of the American West.
The photographs are by Michael Farrell, the veteran public television producer and photographer, who opened the gallery at 17th and Sumner streets in November to exhibit his work and, next year, that of other local artists.
The panoramas that capture some iconic places of the West – the deep canyons of the upper Platte River, the toadstools in Toadstool Geologic Park near Crawford, the vistas of the Utah desert – have near universal appeal derived from their scope, size and subject matter.
“These pictures remind people of John Ford Westerns,” Farrell said. “It’s the big scope of the country. It’s cinematic. The landscape in the American West is big. A little box frame doesn’t do it justice. You want something like this.
“The other thing about these, and I never would think I would ever find myself saying this, but they look nice above the couch. They’re beautiful.”
Farrell’s panoramas are inspired by the work of Carlton Watkins, who moved to San Francisco during the Gold Rush of 1859 to try to strike it rich.
“He didn’t become a gold rusher, but he became a photographer,” Farrell said. “He learned daguerreotype and made these mammoth photographs. His photography was what convinced Lincoln to set aside Yosemite …
“There were others too, (Alexander) Gardner, (William Henry) Jackson and others were doing this stuff back in the 1860s, ‘70s and ‘80s. A lot of these early guys did this process where they’d swing their camera through a big panorama just to show the scope of the land. There was no other way to do it.”
Farrell began working with panoramas during his long-term Platte River Project that began in 1991. That project, which studied the North Platte River watershed for a decade, took Farrell to the giant dams and deep canyons of the upper North Platte in Wyoming.
“I was at Pathfinder Dam and Acova, Lake Agnes, and over at Seminoe, and you just can't get it all in one little frame like this,” Farrell said. “So I was like, OK, if I swing the camera and do two frames side by side, that'll be better.”
The multiple frame approach, however, had some issues. First, it wasn’t a continuous image. And, even more problematic, the multiple shots created a parallax problem – at its simplest the images didn’t precisely match up.
Farrell was able to solve that problem with a system he crafted for precisely moving the camera and developed a method of stitching together the images into a larger whole – there are a couple examples of that in the exhibition.
But the panoramas didn’t reach their full dramatic power until Farrell found a camera that shoots the equivalent of four standard frames on a negative that is about 10 inches long and 2 ¼ inches high, thereby eliminating the technical issues and need for multiple images.
The most iconic image in “Wide Open Spaces” is that of Delicate Arch, the instantly recognized rock arch found in northeast Utah. It’s also one of the only pictures that contains people – not by the photographer’s choice.
“We got up there really early in the morning,” Farrell said. “I thought ‘let’s go really early and there won’t be any people.’ There’s always people there.”
That photograph also provides one of the best examples of Farrell’s framing technique that is key to creating the images, a method that has everything to do with where the camera is placed.
“If I climbed any higher, the arch would have been against that giant granite (bluff), and you wouldn't see that white hole through it,” Farrell said. “If I'd have been lower, I'd have had rocks in the foreground. I wouldn't be able to see the bottom. I could have walked around up there and done a bunch of different views. But, you know, I came around the bend to the approach to the rock. And it's like, ‘This is it.’ Watkins used to title his stuff ‘best general view’ when he found that spot that he liked. This is the best general view.”
Those images were captured in 2018, and Farrell had intended to spend months in 2020 finding more vistas across the West.
“I was planning on spending a lot of time driving around in my truck with camping gear and this camera, and some of the other cameras that go into all these great places in the American West like Monument Valley or, you know, I've never been to Mesa Verde. I'd like to see all those places, and I like to make interesting pictures. And I just got into that when we got the COVID hit. Now I can't go anyplace.”
So, after opening the gallery with an exhibition of his photographs of Nine Mile Prairie, Farrell brought out the landscapes, which are presented unframed, hung on the walls with magnets.
That method makes the show affordable for the artist, who doesn’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get the work framed, and for those who purchase a photograph by eliminating the cost of the frame.
The presentation, in fact, makes the photographs even more evocative, simply showing the vistas of the West in all their humbling, powerful grandeur.
“Wide Open Spaces” can be viewed at Farrell’s WallSpace-lnk gallery through December. The gallery at 1624 S. 17th St. is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.