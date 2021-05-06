What's Going On: Master blues showman back at Zoo Bar; UNL Clay Club sale on Saturday

Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials, Zoo Bar, 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, who played one of the few Lincoln club shows in 2020, return to the Zoo Bar for two shows this weekend.

Master showman Lil’ Ed Williams is one of the last connections to the post-war Chicago blues -- he learned slide guitar from his uncle J.B. Hutto -- and has been delivering red hot bottleneck boogie, a la Hound Dog Taylor, at the Zoo and across the country for over 30 years.

Cover charge for each show is $12 at the door.

UNL Clay Club Spring Sale, Lux Center for the Arts, Saturday. The sale features work made by School of Art, Art History & Design graduate and undergraduate ceramics students and faculty. Proceeds from the sale go to the artists and support the Clay Club, which brings visiting artists to Lincoln and helps pay for students to attend national conferences.

The 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. sale will be held in tandem with Lux’s Mayfest, which will run outside the North 48th Street gallery from noon to 3 p.m. The family- friendly event will feature live music, food and art activities.

Admission is free for the sale and Mayfest. Proceeds from a raffle will support the Lux.