What's Going On: Master blues showman back at Zoo Bar; UNL Clay Club sale on Saturday

Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials, Zoo Bar, 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, who played one of the few Lincoln club shows in 2020, return to the Zoo Bar for two shows this weekend.
Master showman Lil’ Ed Williams is one of the last connections to the post-war Chicago blues -- he learned slide guitar from his uncle J.B. Hutto -- and has been delivering red hot bottleneck boogie, a la Hound Dog Taylor, at the Zoo and across the country for over 30 years.
Cover charge for each show is $12 at the door.
UNL Clay Club Spring Sale, Lux Center for the Arts, Saturday. The sale features work made by School of Art, Art History & Design graduate and undergraduate ceramics students and faculty. Proceeds from the sale go to the artists and support the Clay Club, which brings visiting artists to Lincoln and helps pay for students to attend national conferences.
The 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. sale will be held in tandem with Lux’s Mayfest, which will run outside the North 48th Street gallery from noon to 3 p.m. The family- friendly event will feature live music, food and art activities.
Admission is free for the sale and Mayfest. Proceeds from a raffle will support the Lux.
Kolby Cooper with Pecos & The Rooftops, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Thursday. 21-year-old independent country artist Kolby Cooper comes into Lincoln behind “Vol. 2,” the EP he released last year that showcases his fresh singer-songwriter approach to the cliche-filled, “pickup trucks, dirt roads and beer drinking” genre.
Writing about breakups and heartaches with edge and a raw vocabulary that keeps songs like “2 Words” off the radio, the burly East Texan has seen his songs get millions of Spotify streams and is a rising star on the Lone Star country scene.
Tickets are $25 at theroyalgrove.com.
Coming up
Myles Kennedy, Bourbon Theatre, June 24. Myles Kennedy, the singer of Alter Bridge and Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, will play the Bourbon Theatre on June 24, one of four dates on his “Socially Distanced” tour announced last week.
Kennedy will release his second solo, “The Ides of March,” on May 14.
Advance tickets for the all-ages show are $35 at bourbontheatre.com.
Melissa Etheridge, Holland Theatre, Aug. 14. Melissa Etheridge will perform on the east lawn of Omaha’s Holland Center as part of 13-date U.S. run of outdoor shows as the iconic rock singer/songwriter returns to touring, first in Europe, then in America.
Tickets start at $54.30 at TicketOmaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
Events featured in this weekly roundup of entertainment and arts offerings will take place under COVID-19 directed health measures that, in some cases, restrict capacity and, in Lincoln, require face coverings.