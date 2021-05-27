What's Going On: Alice in Wonderland, Riff Raff and pirates and Disney on Ice

Alice in Wonderland, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 6 p.m. Friday. True Dance & Company premieres a new ballet based on Lewis Carroll’s 1865 classic novel with dancers portraying Alice, the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts. Tickets are $30 at liedcenter.org or the Lied box office.

Riff Raff: Ultraviolet Pirates Tour, the Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Friday. Much admired by hip-hop aficionados, Houston rapper Riff Raff entered the public eye with his appearance on MTV’s reality show “From G’s to Gents” and is known for tracks like “How to be a Man,” "TiP TOE 3," and "Bird on a Wire." He's also known for his distinctive tattoos. Tickets start at $18 available at theroyalgrove.com.

Memorial Day Party with Waylo and Buzz Junior, the Royal Grove, 5 p.m. Saturday. Hip-hop’s Waylo and Buzz Junior will top an evening-long outdoor Memorial Day celebration at the Royal Grove Saturday. Tickets are $10. All ages show, $5 minor fee at the door.

Emily Bass & Friends Happy Hour, 5 p.m. Monday, Zoo Bar. Emily Bass, one of Lincoln’s finest entertainers, returns for her Monday Zoo residency, where she sings, plays the piano in the middle of the bar and is joined by an array of musical friends.