What's Going On: Alice in Wonderland, Riff Raff and pirates and Disney on Ice

Alice in Wonderland, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 6 p.m. Friday. True Dance & Company premieres a new ballet based on Lewis Carroll’s 1865 classic novel with dancers portraying Alice, the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts. Tickets are $30 at liedcenter.org or the Lied box office.
Riff Raff: Ultraviolet Pirates Tour, the Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Friday. Much admired by hip-hop aficionados, Houston rapper Riff Raff entered the public eye with his appearance on MTV’s reality show “From G’s to Gents” and is known for tracks like “How to be a Man,” "TiP TOE 3," and "Bird on a Wire." He's also known for his distinctive tattoos. Tickets start at $18 available at theroyalgrove.com.
Memorial Day Party with Waylo and Buzz Junior, the Royal Grove, 5 p.m. Saturday. Hip-hop’s Waylo and Buzz Junior will top an evening-long outdoor Memorial Day celebration at the Royal Grove Saturday. Tickets are $10. All ages show, $5 minor fee at the door.
Emily Bass & Friends Happy Hour, 5 p.m. Monday, Zoo Bar. Emily Bass, one of Lincoln’s finest entertainers, returns for her Monday Zoo residency, where she sings, plays the piano in the middle of the bar and is joined by an array of musical friends.
Nebraska Jazz Orchestra, Jazz in June, Sheldon Sculpture Garden. 7 p.m. Tuesday. Jazz in June kicks off its five-week run presenting Nebraska jazz artists with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra. Now in its 45th season, the NJO is one of the Midwest’s top big bands and plays a repertoire of traditional and new compositions, many of them jazz standards.
Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Thursday through June 6. “Mickey’s Search Party,” features world-class skating and acrobatics, revolving around a search for Tinkerbell and includes Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and stars from “Moana,” “Coco,” “Frozen,” “Toy Story,” “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid.” Tickets start at $23 at ticketmaster.com.
Coming up
Steve Earle & The Dukes, the Waiting Room, Omaha July 8. Steve Earle and his band are back in Nebraska, touring behind “J.T.” his tribute album of the songs of his son Justin Townes Earle, who died in August 2020. Tickets are $40 at waitingroomlounge.com.
Black Pumas, the Waiting Room Outdoors, Omaha, Aug. 8, Grammy-nominated Austin psychedelic soul band Black Pumas will play a show outside the Waiting Room in Omaha’s Benson neighborhood. Tickets are $35 at waitingroomlounge.com.
David Allan Coe, the Royal Grove,, Aug. 28. Country music outlaw David Allan Coe’s Royal Grove appearance has been rescheduled for Aug. 28. Tickets purchased for the May show will be honored on the new date. A few tickets are available at theroyalgrove.com.
Florida Georgia Line, CHI Health Center, Omaha, Oct. 15 Multi-platinum selling country duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have set a Nebraska show on their 29-stop "I Love My Country Tour." Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. June 4.