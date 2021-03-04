Weekend performances of 'The Nutcracker' a late Christmas gift for young Lincoln-area dancers

The slimmed-down "Nutcracker" will have 145 dancers, rather than the usual 190 to 200, which, True said, meant that dozens of kids who auditioned weren’t able to be in the production.

“We didn’t want to do that, but we had to work under the very carefully done numbers that we could have backstage, on stage,” True said.

Those numbers could have been even smaller had the Lied not found a way to increase the amount of offstage space for the dancers.

“We’re letting them in the Lied Commons, the Johnny Carson Theater, places like that,” said Mark Moore, Lied’s associate director of event and facility services. ”We’re giving them the room so they don’t have as many people in the dressing rooms.”

The other challenge came via the Lied’s COVID-created policy of presenting 90-minute shows with no intermission. That meant the ballet, normally about 2 hours, 15 minutes, had to be substantially cut.

True spent three days trimming down the music, editing rather than omitting entire scenes from the familiar ballet.