Watch now: Lincoln artist Charley Friedman creates new 'instrument' from wired guitars

“The music is essentially curated by me,” Friedman said. “There has been an attempt to kind of enrich the palette of discovery, the playlist, by having certain elements put through. I don't want pastiche.”

The final aural element of “Soundtracks” is that it is a site-specific installation.

“It only sounds right when you play it here,” Friedman said. “So it doesn't behave like a player piano. It doesn't behave like a piece of rock where you can go to a concert and hear an adapted version of it. It doesn't really adapt. And that's what makes it experiential.”

Because it requires the audience to walk through and around the hanging instruments, "Soundtracks" becomes a performance art piece. It’s also a work of visual art, combining and contrasting the wooden instruments with the cables, computer and electronics.

“I'm not interested in one particular thing," Friedman said. “For me, it's a piece of conceptual art and I'm dealing with many different elements at my disposal.