Due to illness, Van Cliburn Gold Medalist pianist Yunchan Lim has postponed his U.S. concert dates, including his scheduled Sunday performance at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Lim has been diagnosed with a serious ear infection that will prevent him from traveling for the next two weeks,

According to a news release, he was greatly looking forward to the warm audiences in Scottsdale, Arizona, Lincoln, Bentonville, Arkansas, Huntsville, Alabama, and La Jolla, California, and hopes to be able to be with them in the future.

“I am heartbroken that I will not be able to perform for you, and for any disappointment this has caused," he said in the release. "Thank you for your understanding and your support, and please accept my profound apologies.”

The Lied Center is working with artist management to schedule a new performance date, and an announcement will be made as soon as possible.

All currently held tickets will be honored on the new date. Patrons with questions about their tickets can contact the Lied Center ticket office at liedcustomerservice@unl.edu or 402-472-4747.