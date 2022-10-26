UNL grad brings 'STOMP' to the U.S. and to Lincoln

In 1993, Alan Schuster got a tip from a colleague – go to Toronto’s Harbourfront Festival and check out a new show from England that had performers tearing around the stage, banging on trash cans, boards, buckets and each other with sticks and their hands.

That show was “STOMP." And off-Broadway producer Schuster immediately knew what he wanted to do: get it to New York.

“I thought it was fantastic,” Shuster said. “With a little negotiation, we brought it to the Orpheum Theatre a few months later. It’s been running at the Orpheum since ‘94. It’ll be 29 years in February. We started the first tour that fall with the original company. We’ve been coming to Lincoln every three, four years since then.”

The return of the U.S. touring company of “STOMP” to the Lied Center for Performing Arts for two shows beginning Thursday is a special stop for Schuster, who’s got a theater degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, married local woman Patrice Kamas and has spent plenty of holidays in the Capital city.

A native of Peoria, Illinois, Schuster came to Nebraska from Drake University, where he’d been studying political science and worked on Robert F. Kennedy’s 1968 presidential campaign.

After Kennedy was assassinated, Schuster turned away from politics and began studying theater at NU, spending hours in the Temple Building, honing his crafts.

“I worked primarily at the (Nebraska Repertory Theatre),” he said, “The standards at the Rep were pretty professional in those days. I worked as an assistant director, and acted quite a bit.”

Schuster moved to Los Angeles, where he landed some bit parts in movies. When he and Patrice saw a production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” he knew he wanted be a part of the theater world.

Moving to England for a year, the Schusters returned to Lincoln, where he finished his degree and she got a teaching certificate. Then came the move to New York, where a Nebraska connection paid off for Schuster.

“I got a job through Bob Hall, who was the artistic director of the George Street Playhouse at the time,” Schuster said. Hall introduced Schuster to the theater’s director, who hired him to run George Street’s children's theater program – “I ended up hiring a lot of Nebraksans through that program,” he said, adding that many of those Nebraska have met regularly since then and post-pandemic Zoom meetings.

While driving from his home in Manhattan’s East Village to George Street in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Schuster would pass a building with a banner “theater for sale.” He bought the building and started his off-Broadway run, presenting, over the years, more than 50 productions, starring the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, William H. Macy and Rob Morrow and operating a half-dozen theaters.

When he brought “STOMP,” to his Orpheum Theatre, Schuster was both producer and presenter.

“I was a landlord and I was a producer,” he said. “As a landlord, you try to be programmatic. As a producer, you have to fall in love. As a landlord, I thought ‘this should run.’ Did I think it would run 29 years? No. As a producer, I thought, `This is fantastic.'”

“STOMP” won Obie and Drama Desk awards for the most unique theatrical experience in 1994 and the cast was featured on Quincy Jones’ “Q’s Juke Joint” album the following year. In 1996, Jones used the “STOMP” cast in one of the musical numbers on the Academy Awards telecast, exposing the show to a huge worldwide audience.

Then came countless high-visibility appearances on everything from “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” and “Sesame Street” to the closing ceremonies of the 2012 London Olympics, making “STOMP” one of the world’s most widely recognized theatrical productions.

“It’s part of the zeitgeist,” Schuster said. “‘Saturday Night Live’ has done a number of bits on us. We’ve been on every interview show you can imagine. It’s one of those things where you can say something about it and people instantly know what you’re talking about.”

“STOMP,” Schuster said, has had its three-decade run for multiple reasons – because it was groundbreaking, its instant accessibility and, after a few years, its intergenerational appeal.

“When we started, it was at the cutting edge of performance art,” Schuster said. “It’s non-verbal, it’s about the beat, so it’s easy to follow. It uses common objects so it’s understandable. It’s all about the rhythm. When the performers get the hand-clap call-and-response going, the audience gets it and gets engaged. You’ve got them.

“The people who were 10 or 11, 20 years ago and saw it now have kids that are 10 and 11 years old, coming to it. We’re now in the third generation that’s coming to see the production. It’s no longer on the cutting edge, but it still captures the public imagination.”

Even as it closes in on 30 years, “STOMP” remains fresh, Schuster said, largely because its creators, Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas are still involved with the show, working in new ideas and “instruments” into the production.

Schuster, one of the executive producers of “STOMP,” which has U.S. and European touring companies along with the Orpheum, where it has been performed more than 10,000 times. In that role, he visits the road company on a couple stops each year.

So he’ll be in Lincoln, watching one performance from the audience and one from the side of the stage. And he’ll take some time to wander around the campus and stop in at the Temple Building, where his career began.

Schuster said "STOMP" is likely to be back in Lincoln in a few years as the tour, like Bob Dylan’s, may turn out to be never ending.

“As long as people want to see us, we’ll be seen,” Schuster said. ”In terms of the shows that go out in the world, we’re inexpensive for the presenters and have a strong, loyal audience. Because of those two things, people want to have us back on a cycle and we also go to new places. We’ll happily play the Lied Center any time.”