Tuesday's performance of 'Oklahoma!' canceled, but Lied Center expects Wednesday's show to go on

Oklahoma

Mitch Tebo (right) plays Andrew Carnes, a role he originated on Broadway in the national touring company production of "Oklahoma!"

 Evan Zimmerman, Courtesy photo

Tuesday's performance of "Oklahoma!" was canceled after a member of the cast came down with an illness, but the Lied Center for Performing Arts expects Wednesday's show to go on.

"It's supposed to go on as scheduled," said Lauren Silverman-Durban, the Lied Center's communications manager.

Tuesday's show was canceled close to showtime after a member of the cast was diagnosed with an unspecified illness. 

The cast includes Lincoln native Mitch Tebo.

