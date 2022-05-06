'Totally different' Tony-winning "Oklahoma!" to make Nebraska debut at Lied

It’s not the World War II era “Oklahoma!” that will make its Nebraska debut at the Lied Center for Performing Arts next week.

Nor is the national touring company’s presentation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of the classic musical anything like the 1955 film.

“It’s a totally different approach to what most people are used to,” said MItch Tebo, who plays Andrew Carnes. “It’s only 10 of us, one dancer and a seven-piece bluegrass band. There are no big effects, no moving scenery. It’s just us on stage, telling the story. We’re telling everyone not to expect Gordon MacRae and Shirley Jones up there on stage.”

Tebo, a Norris High and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate, originated the role of Andrew on Broadway, where the revamped musical first earned rave reviews from critics - This production shocked me and moved me,” wrote Frank Rich of New York Magazine. “This is the Oklahoma! that was there all along.”

Then it picked up 2019 Tony for Best Revival of a Musical for director Daniel Fish’s startling, contemporary take on the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic that puts the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke in a sexy, provocative new light.

Our production specifically is built around the idea of a community coming together in shared experience,” Eva Price, the show’s producer said in a news release.. “ Every element of this production looks, sounds and feels like America today

For that reason, “Oklahoma!” is recommended for those 12 and older.

“Oklahoma!” will be performed Tuesday and Wednesday at the Lied Center. Tickets are $14.50 to $79 and are available at liedcenter.org, by phone 402-472-4747 or at the Lied ticket office.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.