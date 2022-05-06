 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA! | TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY AT LIED CENTER

'Totally different' Tony-winning "Oklahoma!" to make Nebraska debut at Lied

Oklahoma

The Tony Award winning revival of the musical "Oklahoma!" will be at the Lied Center for Perforiming Arts Tuesday and Wednesday. 

 Courtesy Photo

It’s not the World War II era “Oklahoma!” that will make its Nebraska debut at the Lied Center for Performing Arts next week.

Nor is the national touring company’s presentation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of the classic musical anything like the 1955 film.

“It’s a totally different approach to what most people are used to,” said MItch Tebo, who plays Andrew Carnes. “It’s only 10 of us, one dancer and a seven-piece bluegrass band. There are no big effects, no moving scenery. It’s just us on stage, telling the story. We’re telling everyone not to expect Gordon MacRae and Shirley Jones up there on stage.”

Tebo, a Norris High and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate, originated the role of Andrew on Broadway, where the revamped musical first earned rave reviews from critics - This production shocked me and moved me,” wrote Frank Rich of New York Magazine. “This is the Oklahoma! that was there all along.”

Then it picked up 2019 Tony for Best Revival of a Musical for director Daniel Fish’s startling, contemporary take on the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic that puts the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke in a sexy, provocative new light.

People are also reading…

Our production specifically is built around the idea of a community coming together in shared experience,” Eva Price, the show’s producer said in a news release.. “ Every element of this production looks, sounds and feels like America today

For that reason, “Oklahoma!” is recommended for those 12 and older.

“Oklahoma!” will be performed Tuesday and Wednesday at the Lied Center. Tickets are $14.50 to $79 and are available at liedcenter.org, by phone 402-472-4747 or at the Lied ticket office.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor's Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

