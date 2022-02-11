Thoroughly enjoyable, superbly performed "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" opens at Lied

As presented by its national touring company at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Friday, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” is, well, beautiful — a thoroughly enjoyable and superbly performed retelling of two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee King's story.

Carried by a terrific, convincing performance by Sara Sheperd as King, who not only sings but plays the piano, the musical opens with 16-year-old Carole Klein leaving her Brooklyn home to try to sell a song to music publisher Don Kirscher, who then introduces King (her “composer's name”) to Gerry Goffin (played by a very good James D. Gish), who became her lyricist, the father of her daughter and husband — in that order.

It also sets up a friendly competition with Broadway’s other song-writing couple — Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil — to see who could have the most and longest-running No. 1 hits.

That lets the show present their music in context rather than as subtext, a la the jukebox musical. So there are smartly costumed and choreographed musical cameos from The Drifters and The Shirelles, The Righteous Brothers and “One Fine Day” singer Janelle Woods.

And, of course, it has to hit on the famous story of how Goffin and King turned their babysitter Little Eva into a star with “The Locomotion,” which was given a spirited delivery by Jamary A. Gil in one of the musical’s biggest production numbers.

Thankfully, the arrangements of the early '60s hits — and later songs from King’s 1971 career-making solo album “Tapestry,” don’t overly Broadway up the numbers, making them feel as “real” as possible in a musical presentation.

The “Tapestry” songs, which garnered instant applause from the audience, make up much of the musical’s second act, which explores, with some drama, Goffin’s mental breakdown, the breakup of the Goffin-King marriage and King’s move to California, where she recorded the classic album.

That, perhaps, seems dry and heavy. But “Beautiful" is funny throughout, with Ryan Farnsworth contributing many of the laughs — and a rockin’ rendition of “We Gotta Get Out of This Place” — as the hypochondriac Mann.

“Beautiful” was originally scheduled to be part of the Lied’s 2020 series but was a pandemic postponement. Suffice it to say, Friday’s superb performance proved it to be worth the wait.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” will return to the Lied stage for two performances Saturday and a Sunday afternoon show.

