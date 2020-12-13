Thomas Hart Benton masterpiece 'Butterfly Chaser' being shown for first time ever at Kiechel Fine Art

“Butterfly Chaser” is still out there because Benton kept the 1951 painting for 69 years — “Jessie, the butterfly chaser, is always above the fireplace, always, and has been since daddy made it,” she said.

To that end, Jessie Benton loaned it just once, to a private exhibition on Martha’s Vineyard. But “Butterfly Chaser” has never been publicly shown until now.

Jessie Benton chose to part with the painting this year. Just before Halloween, Buck Kiechel of Kiechel Fine Art, who has handled art sales for Benton for more than 20 years, drove to Boston to pick up “Butterfly Chaser.” He drove it back to Lincoln, where he began the process of selling the painting.

The painting could sell for more than $5 million.

“We’ve shown it to a few select institutions, a few major American art museums,” Kiechel said. “But I can’t have something this great and not share it with my clients, with people who come into the gallery.”

So “Butterfly Chaser” is on view on the second floor of the gallery at 1208 O St., along with a series of Benton behind-the-scenes “Hollywood” sketches from 1937.

The “Hollywood” sketches and the paintings derived from them were created at the peak of Benton’s career.

