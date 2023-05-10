They’ll put on the dark plastic sunglasses, hop into the 1974 Dodge Monaco and head for Lincoln. The Blues Brothers are coming to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in September.

That would be Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi and the Sacred Hearts, who’ll bring the R&B, soul and blues — and perhaps “Rawhide” — from the 1980 film in what is essentially a special performance arranged by Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan.

Stephan was in New York last year, had a free night and was looking through the listings to find a show to attend.

“I saw that they were playing in a theater outside of the theater district,” he said. “And I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can't believe they're actually performing.’ So I had to check it out. I wasn’t able to go that night, but I started researching immediately and was able to connect with them and we're super excited about having that open up our season.

“The Lied Center is going to be one of the only places in the whole world that you can see Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi and the whole band together this year. It's a very rare engagement. I think having that definitely makes it one of our biggest opening nights in several seasons.”

The Blues Brothers' Sept. 22 show will kick off the Lied’s 36-event 2023-2024 season that will run through June 17, 2024, when the Glenn Miller Orchestra will return to the Lied.

Lied Center's 2023-2024 schedule Sept. 22 - The Blues Brothers Sept. 24 - Emanuel Ax Oct. 3-8 – Aladdin Oct. 12 – Jake Shimabukuro Oct. 18 – Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis Oct. 26 – Tom Papa Oct. 27 – Super Diamond Oct. 29 – Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse: Live in Concert Nov. 1 — Coco In Concert Nov. 3 – Metro Jazz Quartet Nov. 7-8 – Not Too Far Distant Dec. 5 – Behzod Abduraimov Dec. 21 – Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Jan. 9-14 - Les Miserables Jan. 27: Kinetic Light: Descent Feb. 1-4: Jesus Christ Superstar Feb. 14 – Les Grands Ballets Canadiens: Dancing Beethoven Feb. 20 – The Rainbow Fish Feb. 23 – Metro Jazz Quintet Feb. 29 - March 3: Shrek: The Musical March 7 – Drum Tao March 14: – Trinity: Classically Irish with Mairead Carlin March 16 – The Magic of Rob Lake March 23 – 100 Years of Broadway March 26 – Show Way The Musical March 30 – Momix: Alice April 2-3 – The Cher Show April 7 – Jon Nakamatsu April 12-14 – Mean Girls April 18 – Brian Regan April 19 – Metro Jazz Quintet April 20 – Susan Werner April 23 – The Simon and Garfunkel Story May 9 – Joshua Bell and Larisa Martinez: Voice and the Violin with pianist Peter Dugan June 11-12 – To Kill A Mockingbird June 17 – Glenn Miller Orchestra

Return is the key word for the Lied’s new season. That will start on Sept. 24, with acclaimed pianist Emanuel Ax, and will include performances by some of the world’s greatest artists who have, over the decades, become Lied regulars.

“The return of some audience favorites is definitely another theme,” Stephan said. Wynton Marsalis, Emanuel Ax, Joshua Bell are at the top of the list. And Jon Nakamatsu — I hear all the time from our piano fans that they love him. We’ve presented (some of them) multiple times, Those performances speak for themselves. If you've seen them, you're eager to go again. Susan Werner is in that category. So is Jake Shimabukuro, who played here years ago.”

Other returnees include comedian Brian Regan; Super Diamond, the Neil Diamond tribute that was the Lied’s biggest show during the pandemic; MOMIX dance; and Mannheim Steamroller, which will present its Christmas show on Dec. 21. The Lied Center season also will include a pair of returning musicals, “Les Miserables” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

The list of returnees also indicates the broad range of art forms that will be presented at the Lied next year – classical, jazz and popular music, musical theater, dance, comedy and theater

Tickets Create your own season packages go on sale at 11 a.m. Tuesday at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office. To become a subscriber, patrons can select any four or more shows in the season and receive a discount of up to 20%. Tickets for “Hamilton,” which is playing Aug. 2-13 as part of the 2022-2023 season, can be included in the packages. Single tickets for most events will go on sale Aug. 10.

“I think having the diversity of the art forms is core to our mission,” said assistant director Matthew Boring. ”I also think having multiple opportunities is important. If you love jazz, you know it's not just Wynton Marsalis. There's several opportunities, even Jake (Shimabukuro), who kind of pushes the boundaries of where is jazz and where other music starts. It’s the same thing with Joshua Bell. It’s a classical music show, but it's also a popular show bringing in (elements of) ‘West Side Story.’"

Broadway shows remain Lied’s most popular offerings. Three other shows: “Disney’s Aladdin,” “Shrek: The Musical” and “Dreamgirls,” are already on sale to Broadway season subscribers, along with “The Cher Show.”

Wednesday’s season announcement includes another musical: “Show Way The Musical” as well as Neil Berg’s "100 Years of Broadway,” and, notably, “Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird,” Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of Lee’s novel that has been called the “most successful play in Broadway history” and “one of the greatest plays in history.”

New to the Lied Center this season will be a pair of animated films, “Spider-Man Into The Spider-verse: In Concert," shown on Oct. 29, the day before Halloween, and, appropriately, “Coco In Concert,” on Nov. 1, the Day of the Dead.

“We’ve been dreaming of having a full-length (film) at the Lied Center with a live orchestra,” Stephan said. “These are two very new movies and some of the most popular movies on the market with national touring ensembles that will be accompanying them. They're both family-friendly and really amazing multimedia experiences.”

Booking the seasons can be a challenge, especially when it comes to finding artists that can equal the quality of performances presented in the previous season.

For example, last week’s bravura performances of “Giselle” by American Ballet Theatre set a very high bar for the upcoming Valentine’s Day performance of “Les Grands Ballets Canadiens: Dancing Beethoven.”

“I spent a lot of time figuring out what is something that's spectacular, unique, distinctive, and can follow in those footsteps," Stephan said. I don't know that there's anything that really follows in their footsteps, but this group really does a magnificent job in their precision and their quality of dance as well as having such a unique program. To be able to see Beethoven's Fifth and Seventh Symphony with ballet, I think it's going to be a great continuation of our classical ballet offerings.”

