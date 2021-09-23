Telethons to save Broadway — Lincoln native organizes fundraisers that saved theaters, organizations and nightclubs

A couple of weeks before Christmas, Michael D’Angora and his husband, Tom, learned that the restaurant across the street from their New York home was going to close after the holiday.
Not only would the West Bank Cafe have to close because of the pandemic, so would The Laurie Beechman Theatre in the basement.
That would be the 40-year-old theater where Joan Rivers did her final show, along with the restaurant where the D’Angoras held their wedding rehearsal dinner and hosted opening-night dinners after the shows they produced in their space across the street.
“We went in and said ‘No, no, no, this can’t happen. Not on our watch. What do you need?'” D’Angora recalled.
The owner said money was needed, which turned out to be an easy fix, D'Angora explained.
“My husband is really good at fundraising and I’m Mr. Showbiz," he said. "So why not do a Christmas Day telethon?”
By chance, actor Tim Guinee stopped by the West Bank to pick up some food. He signed up to help the off-Broadway producers do the fundraiser. So did Tony-nominated composer Joe Iconis.
While Tom D’Angora concentrated on the fundraising and Lincoln native Michael worked on putting the show together, all four called every star they knew, and even cold-called a few others -- like Nathan Lane -- asking them to pitch in on the telethon.
Most responded positively and recorded themselves singing a Christmas song at home and sent it to Michael to be cut into the show.
A few Broadway stars, including Andre De Shields and Alice Ripley, came to the West Bank Cafe to film their songs.
"We had to show people what they were saving," he said.
They recorded the songs while adhering to COVID protocols. The set featured him behind the camera, the actor and the piano player.
On Christmas Day, the telethon went up online.
“We put together a 10-hour show in 11 days,” he said. “I still have no idea how we did it. We raised $350,000. The restaurant stayed open. It really was a Christmas miracle. It was like 'Miracle on 34th St.'”
Then, as word spread through the New York theatrical and nightclub community, the phone started ringing with calls from financially strapped theaters, awards committees and clubs asking for help.
“It wasn’t like we set out to do anything crazy,” D’Angora said. “We were helping our neighbor and everyone kept calling. So we decided we’d keep it going, if we could.”
First up was the legendary Birdland jazz club.
“I said ‘let’s show we can do a great show, not just a recorded at-home telethon,'” D’Angora said. “I approached it like we were filming the Oscars or the MTV Video Music Awards. Bill Clinton opened that one and Whoopi Goldberg closed it.”
For the York Theatre telethon, D’Angora filmed a musical that had been written for the venue against a green screen.
“We did an entire show one actor at a time. It was really funny, ridiculous and campy,” he said. “Each of them had their own production. We wanted it to not be just another stream of people singing show tunes. We wanted to produce a show that people would want to tune in to see and to give.”
Some 600 celebrities took part in the six virtual shows. None of them were paid.
“Tom and I didn’t take a penny," he said. "This was all for the cause. It was us, Tim and Joe, sitting behind our computers, doing everything we could to get publicity, get stars and get people to contribute.”
And give they did, the D’Angoras raised $1.4 million in six months to save some of Manhattan’s iconic venues, including The LAByrinth Theater Company, The Theatre World Awards and The Stonewall Inn Safe Spaces.
For Michael D’Angora, the payoff for all the work came a few days after Christmas, when the West Bank Cafe got the cash that would let it keep the doors open.
“The owner said, ‘I was expecting to close this down forever. Today I'm able to give the staff, who been with me through the pandemic, a Christmas bonus,’” D’Angora said. “That was very moving.”
The D’Angoras now have their photo on the “Birdland Wall of Fame,” an award from the York Theatre in their home and at the West Bank Cafe, you can order up “Tom’s 10-ounce Pork Chop,” named in honor of Tom D’Angora.
Their story was picked up in the New York media, and even landed them a piece in Forbes magazine headlined “Branding the Broadway Producers Who Care.”
“I don’t know how we got that reputation of being so nice,” D’Angora said. “I guess it’s the Midwestern in me. It’s crazy the amount of attention it got. It was an unexpected and very nice by product of it all.”
