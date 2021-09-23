Telethons to save Broadway — Lincoln native organizes fundraisers that saved theaters, organizations and nightclubs

For the York Theatre telethon, D’Angora filmed a musical that had been written for the venue against a green screen.

“We did an entire show one actor at a time. It was really funny, ridiculous and campy,” he said. “Each of them had their own production. We wanted it to not be just another stream of people singing show tunes. We wanted to produce a show that people would want to tune in to see and to give.”

Some 600 celebrities took part in the six virtual shows. None of them were paid.

“Tom and I didn’t take a penny," he said. "This was all for the cause. It was us, Tim and Joe, sitting behind our computers, doing everything we could to get publicity, get stars and get people to contribute.”

And give they did, the D’Angoras raised $1.4 million in six months to save some of Manhattan’s iconic venues, including The LAByrinth Theater Company, The Theatre World Awards and The Stonewall Inn Safe Spaces.

For Michael D’Angora, the payoff for all the work came a few days after Christmas, when the West Bank Cafe got the cash that would let it keep the doors open.