Take an immersive, multi-medium trip into "The Wilds."

Numbers from 1 to 127 ring out through the speakers as the audience members enter the Johnny Carson Theater for a performance of “The Wilds.”

A pair of motion-capture-suited dancers warm up, moving across and around the theater floor. Behind them, on two sides of the rectangular space, sunrises and sunsets cycle every 20 seconds on video screens.

Then the house lights go down and the show begins – a show that has the dancers triggering music and bringing avatars to life on the screens, while creating an environment that, for an hour, envelopes rather than simply performs for the audience.

“The idea is action rippling out to the audience, through sound vibration, through visuals, through expansive dancing,” said dancer and choreographer Laurel Jenkins. “I think that was our goal -- to hit the audience in all these different angles, with vibration, with color, with sound, with movement, so that you’re in an immersive pool of art and humanity.”

That idea grew out of a collaboration between Jenkins, a professor of dance at Vermont’s Middlebury College, Los Angeles-based Grammy-nominated composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Louis Pesacov and Jesse Fleming, a multi-disciplinary visual artist who is the founding director of the Awareness-Based Design Lab and an assistant professor at UNLs Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts.

The trio, which has known each other for years, began working on the project via email in 2020, pitched it to Lied Center for Performing Arts, which commissioned the work, and last October met in person for the first time to put together the show that premiered in the Carson Theater last week.

While it’s not a strongly character-based narrative, “The Wilds” tells a kind of mythological story in new forms, with dancers creating avatars moving through environments of natural sounds and music.

“It's multi-dimensional storytelling, in that we're kind of each telling our own version of the same story,” Pesacov said. “There’s a concrete outline. But we’ve populated the story with our own sonic meaning, visual meaning and kinetic meaning. So there’s a story, but maybe it’s not traditional.

“The easy thing to grasp is it travels from the afternoon, to sunset, dusk, and then it goes into nighttime, which is when the lights go out. Then it goes into the cosmic night or another version of nighttime, which is when it's all white light and then it's gone. Then come sunrise and then the ends of the morning. So it's kind of like a 24-hour cycle.”

While not a part of the performance, the numbers announced before the lights go down are the first sign of how the show will work and what is to come. They are counting through each of the squares in the virtual grid that serves as the performance’s framework, each number announced when a dancer moves across the threshold of a new square.

“We built a virtual grid that’s controlled through a game engine,” Fleming said. “The grid can increase or decrease in scale, so the sensitivity can increase. Each time the dancer crosses, one of the points, they can trigger a sample, or it can control light, or color or anything like that.”

Some of the visuals, however, are programmed and some controlled by Fleming during the performance as he uses “cameras” that allow him to move in, around and through the digital environment.

For example, midway through the show, one of the dancers curls atop the other in what the creators call "the blob,” which is reflected on the video screens. Then Fleming’s cameras go to work.

“The avatars are hollow, they're lit internally, colored lights,” he said. “The camera goes into the bodies, and sort of pivots on each joint of the body, travels down and then goes over to the other dancer,” he said. “It pivots into the other dancers' or avatars' bodies, and it kind of looks at all the volumes and so on. So that's obviously something you can't do in real life.”

Even with the programming, the visuals, like the rest of “The Wilds” vary with each performance, creating something fresh and new each show.

“Some of the shots and some of the scenes are, in a way, breaking the game engine a little bit,” Fleming said. “So it's creating these artifacts, these generative artifacts. So that's also something we can't really ever repeat.”

For his part, Pesacov crafted an array of what he calls “sonic environments,” utilizing natural sounds, from human voices initiating birds chirping and laughing to ringing bells, along with some drum beats and a couple EDM sounds that provide a blast of house music in the soundtrack.

“Then there's the parts where Laurel and the dancers are creating the sounds, which is like in about 50% of the work,” Pesacov said. “Maybe not too easy to tell which one is which always, which was kind of the intention, that they all kind of blurred into one. We were hoping to use the technology to tell a story. Not tell a story of the technology, if that makes sense.”

Dancing and triggering sounds has been an uplifting experience for Jenkins.

“The first time we did it, I felt like a superhero because it's like something very subtle and nuanced echoes big,” Jenkins said. “So my favorite one is at the end of act one when I just make this big circle to the wings of birds, and it's just like flapping wings, and it just sweeps the speakers in a loop.”

Her choreography tells the story of departure, threshold and return through the movements of the three dancers, both on the floor and as translated into the avatars on screen.

“The very beginning is unison, mirrored because we're in society,” she said. “We're following the rules, we’re in line, we're in step, we're doing a good dance. Then that starts to break down. Oh no, we’re not in unison anymore. We're not following the rules. Something’s ripping in the fabric of society or in the rules. That starts to break things down into non unison, not even being onstage at the same time, not dancing to the beat, not dancing to the count.”

As the dance comes back toward the more unified return, Jenkins reaches out and takes the hand of an audience member, literally breaking down the “fourth wall.” separating performers from spectators.

“That’s the idea,” Pesacov said. “We were trying to set up the situation where we were taking up the whole volume of the spaces as Jesse calls it like, including the audience. I think that that was like the physical gesture, to kind of drive home this point, I think more of like a metaphor of the piece about kind of coming together and either togetherness and collectivism.

“The Wilds” was performed four times last weekend and will have four performances this week – Friday evening and two on Saturday as well as a sold-out show Thursday night.

“You’d never get eight performances in L.A.,” Pesacov said. “You’d get one. That’s why Lincoln is the perfect place to develop this work.”

At the halfway mark, the trio said “The Wilds” is getting better and more refined with each performance. As it does, it becomes ever more effective at conveying the central message the creators have encoded into the piece.

“We’re kind of quickly approaching this new era of virtuality wearable technology, artificial intelligence as like a co-creator, collaborator,” Fleming said. “'The Wilds' aims for this to be a contributor to well-being rather than sort of a feedback loop of chaos and retreat, losing the self. We needed this evidence-based reality, to know that our innate reality was sort of insufficient. That's part of, at least for me, the impetus of this collective work."