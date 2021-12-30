TADA promises something for everyone in 2022

The turn of the calendar brings with it the hope of a healthier 2022 and the promise of an intriguing theatrical schedule at TADA Productions.
"We've scheduled some shows I've always wanted to do," said Bob Rook, managing artistic director at the Historic Haymarket theater at 701 P St. "I think we have something for everyone."
Aptly, that's just how they're billing their 2022 season, which gets underway in February with a production of "Why Do Fools Fall in Love."
It's a good start to a season that will also be highlighted by a musical tribute to Patsy Cline, a production of "Godspell," and an ambitious effort in June to replicate "Rent," one of Broadway's top musicals of the last 25 years.
"It's one of those shows I've always loved," Rook said, making a correlation between today's COVID-19 pandemic and the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s that is the theme for Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. "... You can make so many connections to what we're going through right now."
The Tony Award-winning play follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out.
The musical, which will make its TADA Theatre debut on June 9 and run for three weeks, has become a source of strength and joy for millions.
Here's the 2022 TADA schedule:
* "Why Do Fools Fall in Love" (Feb. 10-27): This fun-loving story celebrates Millie getting married. At her impromptu bachelorette party, she and her best friends share their thoughts on love, marriage and the dating game. It's an uplifting show, highlighted by some of the best music from the early 1960s, and reaffirms that during life’s struggles, true friendship will unveil its everlasting strength.
* "Always ... Patsy Cline" (March 17-April 3): Kyttra Burge, who starred in this production in 2016, returns to Lincoln after moving out of state a few years ago. Rook says she's the only reason he's able to bring back "Always" -- which tells the story of Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger -- to the TADA stage.
* "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" (Aug. 11-28): Steven Sondheim's classic Tony Award-winning Best Musical is fast paced, witty irreverent and one of the funniest Broadway shows ever written.
* "Godspell" (Oct. 12-23): TADA promises a new adaptation on the timeless musical about the Gospel according to Matthew.
* "Songs for a New World" (Dec. 8-18): A rousing score from Jason Robert Brown blends elements of pop, gospel and jazz.
