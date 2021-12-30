TADA promises something for everyone in 2022

The turn of the calendar brings with it the hope of a healthier 2022 and the promise of an intriguing theatrical schedule at TADA Productions.

"We've scheduled some shows I've always wanted to do," said Bob Rook, managing artistic director at the Historic Haymarket theater at 701 P St. "I think we have something for everyone."

Aptly, that's just how they're billing their 2022 season, which gets underway in February with a production of "Why Do Fools Fall in Love."

It's a good start to a season that will also be highlighted by a musical tribute to Patsy Cline, a production of "Godspell," and an ambitious effort in June to replicate "Rent," one of Broadway's top musicals of the last 25 years.

"It's one of those shows I've always loved," Rook said, making a correlation between today's COVID-19 pandemic and the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s that is the theme for Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. "... You can make so many connections to what we're going through right now."

The Tony Award-winning play follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out.