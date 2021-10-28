TADA presents its tenors for a weekend engagement

Fresh off two outdoor shows featuring Broadway star Charissa Hogeland at The Mill in the Telegraph District, TADA Productions will move back inside this weekend.

The TADA Tenors, a trio of singers, will perform Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at TADA's Haymarket theater, 701 P St.

This weekend brings together Michael Tully, Drew Duncan and BJ Montague. The two-act performance showcase a wide range of music, ranging from classical to Broadway favorites with new dynamic arrangements.

Duncan, an Iowa native, has sung with a number of opera companies across the country, including in Chicago, Virginia and Florida.

Since moving to Nebraska in 2012, he has worked with a number of operas and choirs. He has also performed the national anthem for the University of Nebraska at Omaha hockey team, the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials and the College World Series.

Tully, no stranger to the TADA stage, is musical director at Trinity United Methodist Church in south Lincoln.

He has had several leading roles with TADA, most recently in "Pump Boys and Dinettes," and "Evil Dead The Musical."