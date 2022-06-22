"Surface Impressions" at Lux and Constellation Studios putting Lincoln on the print world map

“Surface Impressions,” an international juried exhibition, is, indeed, impressive as it provides a top-notch survey of relief prints gathered from artists from around the world.

A collaboration between the Lux Center for the Arts and Constellation Studios, the exhibition is divided between the two galleries. While not intentionally thematic, the prints were divided, to some measure, by subject matter.

“It’s what makes sense,” said Constellation Studio’s Karen Kunc. “Over there (at Lux), they should have all the animals. I should have the nude, the architectural and the abstraction … They all needed to be together, to see the strategies artists are using, what they’re focusing on and to kind of have a theme that works together.”

The “nude” is Endi Poskovic’s stunning five-panel woodblock print, “Primavera: Hagar and the Angels in the Wilderness,” which juror Sean Starwars selected as best in show.

Created by the Ann Arbor, Michigan printmaker, who is a native of Bosnia, the brightly colored illustration of part of the Bible story of Hagar was impressively created with multiple, precisely aligned woodblocks, delivering highly detailed color.

The second place winner, at Lux, is Minnesota artist Josh Winkler’s "Pissing on Fire," a large color woodcut landscape.

Starwars, whose recognizable name attracted entries, chose the award winners and selected the 75 prints that are on view at Lux and Constellation from the 800 entries submitted by 179 artists from 48 states and 20 countries.

Those selections, Kunc said, reflect Starwars’ taste as well as the quality of the work.

“Sean likes bold, colorful, bright things for his own work,” said Kunc, who is an internationally exhibiting printmaker. “He creates a whole cast of characters. Some of that comes through in his selections. The fact that most of the things are recognizable rather than abstract comes from his taste as well.”

The animals at Lux include a pair of goats cavorting in Una Scott’s “Brother and Sister,” and a bobcat warily looking over its shoulder at mysterious streaks running through the pink sky over a rugged West Texas landscape in “Marfa Mystery Lights,” both brilliantly executed linocuts from the Dallas printmaker.

The architectural pieces at Constellation include “Welcome to the Party Needle,” Pennsylvania artist Sarah Brundage’s fun linoleum black print depiction of Seattle’s Space Needle against a green background, a print of “Shotgun Home” and Massachusetts artist Aric Russom’s “Keystone (Mill Building #4),” a flat reduction linocut that turns the old factory building into a series of layered surfaces.

That near abstraction connects with the pure abstractions with which it shares a wall. Particularly impressive among those are “Memory” and “The World upside down,” a pair of reduction woodcuts that appear to be early modernist abstractions influenced by the likes of Vassily Kandinsky.

They come from Jim Monson, who works in Tourrette Levens, France. Other countries represented in “Surface Impressions” are: Portugal, United Kingdom, Chile, Canada, Poland, Austria, Lithuania and Italy.

There are also a pair of works that draw on the long print tradition of protest art, one at each gallery.

At Lux, Sidney’s Ben Darling’s color linocut depiction of a woman, created with hard black lines, holding a squirming brown cat, injects humor into the COVID-19 vaccination controversy with its title “Easier Than Taking Your Pet to the Vet.”

More seriously, at Constellation, San Francisco’s Art Hazelwood captures the Jan. 6 uprising at the Capitol in a dense linocut that demands close viewing to pick out the characters, including the Q-Anon shaman, and suss out the insurrectionists’ rage in the aptly titled “Seven Deadly Sins: Anger.”

And, to choose a final example of striking work, Cincinnati’s Katrina Dienno taps into the graphic art/comic book strain in printmaking with “Joan of Arc/Contemporary reinterpretation of the story of Joan of Arc,” a woodcut depicting a 21st century Joan, holding her banner and wearing her sword, with her boot-clad foot atop the front wheel of a motorcycle sitting on a flaming log.

“Surface Impressions,” the collaboration’s second international juried print exhibition, will be on view at Lux, 2601 N. 48th St., and Constellation, 2055 O St., through Aug. 26.

And it is likely to return to the Capital City in 2024.

“The plan is for it to be a biennial,” Kunc said. “In a couple years, we’ll find out if we want to do it again. I hope so. The track record is that there’s a lot of interest. We had a lot more entries. It’s growing and it’s putting Lincoln on the map in the print world.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

