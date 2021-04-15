Superb contrasting clay shows cap UNL student exhibitions

Warrington’s exhibition, titled “The Weight of It All,” is a very personal and highly conceptual body of work that examines her experience after her husband committed suicide, feelings that were renewed at the onset of the pandemic.

While most of the work was created after the artists were allowed to return to Richards Hall and the kilns, the show’s dominant work comes from 2019, just after the floods that hit the neighborhood where Warrington lives.

It’s is a wooden bed frame, intentionally built to not hold a standard mattress. At the top of the frame are dozens of roses made from raw, unfired clay. On a side of the bed is an indentation shaped like a body in a fetal position smashing down the clay while a stream of water drips from above, slowly dissolving it.

That visual metaphor for dealing with the anguish and pain of her loss sits next to an imposing interlocked stack of “bricks.” Representing hitting a wall in the emotional struggle, the bricks are arranged to allow light to come through, a symbol of hope.