'Stupid,' 'a little bizarre,' 'very funny' — 'A Musical About Star Wars" coming to Lied Friday

“No matter where you fall on the ‘Star Wars’ spectrum, you’ll have fun,” he said. “If you’re a ‘Star Wars’ fanatic, you won’t be able to keep up with all the references in there that are from the whole canon. If you’re like me, and didn’t grow up on ‘Star Wars,’ you’re still going to laugh your ass off.”

Despite its silliness and devotion to “Star Wars,” D’Angora said, “A Musical About Star Wars” does have a little message for fans of anything from Broadway shows to Husker football

“As much as we’re making fun of everything and everybody, it’s really a celebration of fandom and nerd culture,” he said. “For being such a stupid show, it works on a lot of levels.”

Two of the three off-Broadway players will be in Lincoln for Saturday’s performance with an understudy filling the third role.

Unlike national tours of Broadway shows, like “Escape to Margaritaville” that played the Lied earlier this month, “A Musical About Star Wars” doesn’t have a lot of stage production.