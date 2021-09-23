'Stupid,' 'a little bizarre,' 'very funny' — 'A Musical About Star Wars" coming to Lied Friday

Ask Michael D’Angora to describe “A Musical About Star Wars” and you’ll get an answer that you’d never expect to hear from a show’s producer.
“It’s incredibly stupid,” D’Angora said. “It’s a little bizarre. It’s about these idiots who are huge Star Wars fans who want to produce a show about ‘Star Wars.’ Think like Bill and Ted or Wayne and Garth trying to do a ‘Star Wars’ musical.”
The production's full title, “A Musical About Star Wars -- or Why Star Wars Is the Greatest Thing in the Galaxy, Much Better Than Star Trek,” began a year-long off-Broadway run in 2019. It will come to Lincoln, D’Angora’s home town, for its first performance in more than a year Friday at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
Telethons to save Broadway — Lincoln native organizes fundraisers that saved theaters, organizations and nightclubs
Created and co-written by D’Angora’s husband and producing partner Tom, “A Musical About Star Wars” tells the story of Taylor and Scott, played off-Broadway by co-writers Taylor Crousore and Scott Richard Foster, who craft the musical about their longtime infatuation with “Star Wars” in order to play the Comic Con circuit.
But the woman they hire to play the female lead Emily (Emily McNamara) has an ulterior motive, shutting down the show because of “Star Wars” lack of diversity and problematic treatment of women in the original films.
Much conflict, chaos, singing and dancing ensue in the musical that, at its heart, is simply comedy that, D’Angora said, will connect -- “Star Wars” fan or not.
“No matter where you fall on the ‘Star Wars’ spectrum, you’ll have fun,” he said. “If you’re a ‘Star Wars’ fanatic, you won’t be able to keep up with all the references in there that are from the whole canon. If you’re like me, and didn’t grow up on ‘Star Wars,’ you’re still going to laugh your ass off.”
Despite its silliness and devotion to “Star Wars,” D’Angora said, “A Musical About Star Wars” does have a little message for fans of anything from Broadway shows to Husker football
“As much as we’re making fun of everything and everybody, it’s really a celebration of fandom and nerd culture,” he said. “For being such a stupid show, it works on a lot of levels.”
Two of the three off-Broadway players will be in Lincoln for Saturday’s performance with an understudy filling the third role.
Unlike national tours of Broadway shows, like “Escape to Margaritaville” that played the Lied earlier this month, “A Musical About Star Wars” doesn’t have a lot of stage production.
“It’s supposed to feel very homemade,” D’Angora said. “In New York, we did the show in a church basement. One of the jokes is 'mom made all the costumes.’ When I get to Lincoln, I’m going to be glue-gunning and duct taping the homemade costumes together. The show is supposed to look cheap and homemade. It’s literally held together with duct tape and a dream.”
Those costumes were last used in the musical’s off-Broadway run, which came to a screeching halt in March 2020. Friday’s Lincoln show will be its first revival since then.
“When the pandemic hit, we closed up shop,” D’Angora said from Las Vegas, where he was doing another show. “We’re still trying to figure out what the next step is for this. ... Maybe we’ll do Vegas or go back off Broadway or have a national tour. I hope it has a long life. It’s so funny. People love it. I’m really excited for Lincoln to see it.”
“A Musical About Star Wars” is the second production that the D’Angoras have brought to the Lied Center in as many years, following “Newsical: The Musical” which kicked off Lied’s 2020-21 season.
Will there be a third D’Angoras production at Lied in 2022?
“Who knows? We’ll have to write another one,” D’Angora said. “This is all we’ve got right now."
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Top Journal Star photos for September
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott