Stars of American Ballet captivate Lied Center audience with beautiful performance

Take a troupe of principals and soloists on break from the New York City Ballet, put them on the road and you’ve got the aptly named Stars of American Ballet, who engrossed a Lied Center for Performing Arts audience Saturday with a short-but-highly satisfying performance that, if nothing else, demonstrated why the dancers are some of the best in the world.

Led by founder and artistic director Daniel Ulbricht, Stars of American Ballet presented four pieces that were instantly accessible, regardless of knowledge, and beautifully danced.

The first half of the program was devoted to works by Jerome Robbins, the choreographer best known for “West Side Story.” The first, 1970's “In the Night,” found three couples dancing to a series of Chopin’s nocturnes, played by pianist Nuno Marques.

The second, 1994’s “A Suite of Dances,” was a solo affair for Ulbricht, who played off Ann Kim’s readings of Bach cello sonatas, stealing the show with his playful strutting and spinning, kicking and tumbling that reflected the emotion of the music, from yearning to exuberance.

The live music played on stage provided another captivating element, setting the musicians' performance against the dancers’ reaction and movement to the music, and, in the case of Ulbricht and Kim, creating a conversation of sorts between two artists working in different forms.

The program’s second half was made up of two very different pieces. “Tres Hombres," danced to the recorded music of Astor Piazzolla, was a combination of ballroom, jazz and ballet choreographed by the three dancers — Ulbricht, Sebastian Villarini and ballroom specialist Denys Drozdyuk, a native of Ukraine.

To say that the trio was spirited is an understatement, as they flew around and above the stage, each taking featured turns in the high-energy, crowd-pleasing piece.

The night ended with a selection from “Who Cares?,” a 1970 ballet choreographed by the great George Ballanchine to songs by George Gershwin. They provided the background for a series of romantic dances from three couples, capped by the three ballerinas, all excellent, briefly dancing together before all six joined in the finale.

Stars of American Ballet also was a vivid reminder that the Lied Center for three decades has provided Lincoln audiences experiences of the work of some of the world’s great artists that, like the dancers on stage Saturday, usually can only be seen in New York and other metropolitan areas.

