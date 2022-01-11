St. Louis Symphony postpones Thursday Lied Center concert

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has postponed its Lied Center for Performing Arts concert that was scheduled for Thursday.

The orchestra also canceled a pair of performances set for St. Louis this weekend.

"Due to close contact tracing requiring the quarantining of some musicians, the SLSO has made the difficult decision to cancel this weekend’s performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet, January 15-16," a message from the orchestra said Monday.

Thursday’s Lincoln program was also to include Romeo and Juliet.

A new Lied Center performance date will be announced soon. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performance.

A free webcast concert with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will be streamed at liedcenter.org at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the scheduled time for the postponed concert.

