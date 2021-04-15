Silkroad Ensemble's powerful, moving, innovative 'Home Within' has world premiere at Lied

A human figure floated over a disappearing drawing of a building made of stacked squares on a screen hanging above the Lied Center for Performing Arts stage Thursday as clarinet, oud, cello and percussion played the intense middle movement in Silkroad Ensemble’s world premiere performance of “Home Within.”
Created by clarinetist and composer Kinan Azmeh and visual artist Kevork Mourad as a duo collaboration in 2014, the meditation on the strife of the civil war in their homeland of Syria was adapted for the group drawn from the international collective founded by cellist Yo-Yo Ma. The group rehearsed in Lincoln this week and presented for the first time Thursday.
Opening with Azmeh standing against the screen, playing as Mourad drew shrouded figures around him, the piece built, instrument by instrument, through its initial movement. Loops and reverb provided the base for the passages of haunting melody, given distinctive voice by first the oud of Issam Rafea, then the cello of Karen Ouzounian, with the hand drum of percussionist Shane Shanahan bringing rhythmic dynamics.
The captivating music of “Home Within” is as unclassifiable as the instrumental lineup is unusual. To my ear, it combined Middle Eastern sounds, Phillip Glass-like repetition and melody, the classical emotion of the cello and a shade of jazz, especially in one of Shanahan’s solos.
The visuals were equally as mesmerizing, as Mourad drew on a pad below that transferred the images to the screen, sometimes black lines against white, sometimes the reverse, with his hand providing movement and washes of color.
Those images, of riders on horses with spears, a boat full of refugees, buildings and huddled people, were augmented by animation to create a vision that, while nonnarrative and often symbolic, told the story of Syria over the last decade.
The images matched with the superbly-played music in near-illustrative fashion, with a mournful cello creating sadness, the tension of a fast-trilled clarinet, the propulsion of the percussion that moved from hand drum to floor tom to cymbals, the rapidly strummed oud and in one short segment, Rafea’s haunting voice.
The hour-long piece ended as dramatically as it began with Azmeh walking up to the screen and playing, with the sound coming out of the clarinet bell transforming into the buildings on the screen. As the image built into a cityscape, Mourad met Azmeh in the middle and together, they pulled open a door into a dark passageway.
As the music ended, “Dedicated to 500,000 Syrians and counting” flashed on the screen.
“Powerful stuff,” a man seated behind me said as the quintet took its bows. “Powerful, moving and innovative,” I responded — which stands the short description of this version of Silkroad Ensemble and of “Home Within.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott