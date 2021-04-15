Silkroad Ensemble's powerful, moving, innovative 'Home Within' has world premiere at Lied

The visuals were equally as mesmerizing, as Mourad drew on a pad below that transferred the images to the screen, sometimes black lines against white, sometimes the reverse, with his hand providing movement and washes of color.

Those images, of riders on horses with spears, a boat full of refugees, buildings and huddled people, were augmented by animation to create a vision that, while nonnarrative and often symbolic, told the story of Syria over the last decade.

The images matched with the superbly-played music in near-illustrative fashion, with a mournful cello creating sadness, the tension of a fast-trilled clarinet, the propulsion of the percussion that moved from hand drum to floor tom to cymbals, the rapidly strummed oud and in one short segment, Rafea’s haunting voice.

The hour-long piece ended as dramatically as it began with Azmeh walking up to the screen and playing, with the sound coming out of the clarinet bell transforming into the buildings on the screen. As the image built into a cityscape, Mourad met Azmeh in the middle and together, they pulled open a door into a dark passageway.

As the music ended, “Dedicated to 500,000 Syrians and counting” flashed on the screen.

“Powerful stuff,” a man seated behind me said as the quintet took its bows. “Powerful, moving and innovative,” I responded — which stands the short description of this version of Silkroad Ensemble and of “Home Within.”

