Sheldon turns to exhibitions drawn from its own collection

Two years ago, art museums were hit hard by the coronavirus. Not only were they shut down for months, the exhibitions that they could present when they reopened were dramatically altered.

Exhibitions that traveled from museum to museum were largely stuck where they were located in March 2020, and putting together shows that utilize works from other museums, collectors and galleries became nearly impossible because of travel and shipping restrictions.

So museums, like the Sheldon Museum of Art, had to turn to their holdings to create exhibitions.

“Some museums are starting to turn back to touring exhibitions, loans, etc.,” said Sheldon Director and Chief Curator Wally Mason. “... we’re concentrating on the things we own.”

But what makes Sheldon’s exhibitions more than just “here’s a bunch of artwork we got out of storage” is the museum’s internationally acclaimed collection of 20th and 21st century American art.

"It really is an unbelievable collection,” Mason said.

The strength of the collection, how it was built, new acquisitions and its historical value can all be seen in “The Scene Changes: Sculpture from the Collection,” the museum’s just-opened exhibition of large works that serves as a history of sculpture from 1949 to the present.

“You could tell the story a number of ways,” said Mason, who had the difficult task of paring the exhibit from 60 pieces. "... I could take you into the vaults and show you five objects that didn’t make the cut that could blow out anything that is in there.”

There are only 18 sculptures in the museum's three second-floor north galleries for a simple reason. Many are more than 6 feet tall. Some are 6 to 10 feet wide, and one, the Alexander Calder mobile “Sumac II,” needs more than 10 feet in diameter to move.

“These things take a lot of space, and this is not a sculpture-friendly museum,” Mason said. “It’s a painting museum. But you can do it.”

The exhibition opens with Isamu Noguchi’s “Song of the Bird,” a 1958 marble and granite sculpture that was installed in Sheldon’s first floor Great Hall for the Philip Johnson-designed museum’s opening 59 years ago.

Removed from the Great Hall a few years ago, the Noguchi sculpture has returned to dominate “The Scene Changes” entrance gallery, as it towers more than 10 feet high atop a newly constructed base that conforms to the original design. It will return to the Great Hall after the exhibition closes July 3.

The Noguchi, acquired by Sheldon’s founding director Norman Geske, shares the gallery with Calder’s 1952 mobile and “Observer,” a painted bronze sculpture that appears figurative made by Louise Bourgeois from 1947 to 1949 — the oldest piece in the show.

Leaning against the wall in the second gallery space is “Gray Plank,” a 10-foot-high, 2-foot-wide polyester resin, fiberglass and plywood 1973 John McCracken piece that is a classic example of Minimalism, the movement that forced the viewer to confront the object itself.

And bathing the alcove off the third gallery in red and yellow light is another Minimalist masterwork, Dan Flavin’s “Untitled” 1964 fluorescent light piece.

A sculptor himself, former Sheldon director George Neubert intentionally purchased pieces such as "Observer" to create a cohesive collection of historically important artists.

Neubert — who served as the museum’s director from 1983 to 1999 — and the directors who followed added specific works to the collection because of the nature of Sheldon, a university gallery in a small city with an acquisition fund.

“Most museums rely primarily on donors,” Neubert said. “There aren’t a lot of donors collecting in Lincoln. So we didn’t have to take objects that reflect their personal taste. Instead, we can look at it from an historic, institutional perspective and then use the Sheldon acquisition fund — I never spent any of the principle — to acquire the objects.”

That method allowed Janice Driesbach, Neubert’s successor, to acquire “The Nightmare,” a black, wooden bomb-like sculpture from Martin Puryear, an African American who was the most important sculptor of the early 2000s; purchase Anne Truitt’s subtly painted wood column 1999 “Still”; and secure “Voice,” a 2002 wood, steel and paper piece by Lesley Dill that hangs from the ceiling.

It also allowed Driesbach to buy Jeanne Silverthorne’s “Betty,” part of a group of 2004 works in which the artist made small, phosphorescent, cast-rubber portraits of sitters who provided hair samples that are incorporated into the sculpture.

Most of the objects in the third gallery space have been acquired since Mason became director in 2014.

They include: Amanda Ross-Ho’s playful 2013 “Gone Tomorrow,” a giant earring made of gold and brass-plated aluminum and steel;

Kaz Oshiro’s deceptive 2002 “Fender Showman Amp with Cabinet #2 (Duct Tape and Cigarette Burn)," which is made out of canvas and stretcher boards;

Hans Kotter’s 2009 “Color Code,” a stainless steel box that resembles a Donald Judd sculpture lit inside by LEDs with colors that change by remote control, and;

Leonard Drew’s “Number 175T,” a 2015 wall piece construction from wood, paint and screws.

Mason bought “The American Dream is Alie and Well,” by Nicholas Galanin, a Tlingit/Unangax Native artist, almost immediately after seeing the 2012 felt piece that looks like a bear skin covered by an American flag with .50 caliber shell casings serving as the bear’s claws at a New York gallery.

Mason’s usual acquisition methodology is to consult with experts from museums, galleries and the university before making a purchase.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, I’m right,” Mason said. “But you like to hear some other voices when you’re thinking about acquiring something.”

In the case of Mel Chin’s “Revival Field Plant and Field Study," aka Carulescens Cross, and its companion “Revival Field Biomass Accumulation Study,” Mason’s consultants were University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, who as part of a Sheldon art study group selected the 2015 wall pieces.

Sharing the gallery space with the Puryear, Truitt and Harry Bertola’s 1970 steel piece, “Wheat,” is “3 boxes,” a 1985 piece by Ursula von Rydingsvard, a German-born artist who is among the most important contemporary sculptors.

The three boxes made of stacked wood, reflecting her heritage as a descendant of Polish peasants, were given to Sheldon last year by collectors Norma and Sheldon Minkowitz through Museum Exchange, a digital platform founded in 2020 to match collectors with museums.

Museums pay $1,000 a year to be part of the exchange, which places digital images of works collectors are planning to donate online. Curators then pitch collectors on why a particular work is appropriate for their institutions. The collectors then designate the museum to receive the work, which comes with a $500 administration fee.

“We’re pretty much the poster museum for them,” said Mason, who is prominently quoted on the Museum Exchange website. “We now have eight gifts from the Museum Exchange in less than a year."

While not part of the exhibition per se, two other sculptures can be seen in the museum’s first floor Great Hall — both masterpieces of the collection.

One, Constantin Brancusi’s 1909-16 marble “Princess X” stood in Great Hall when Sheldon opened 59 years ago. The other, David Smith’s 1960 “Superstructure on 4,” stood outside the building for decades until it was moved underneath trees, where bird droppings damaged its surface and forced conservation and a move indoors.

The Smith will soon be back outside, mounted on a pedestal on the plaza west of Sheldon, rejoining the museum’s Sculpture Garden that ranks among the nation’s best.

The Sculpture Garden can in a sense be seen as an extension of “The Scene Changes.”

“They complement each other,” said Neubert, who acquired many of the monumental pieces. “At that point (in the ’80s and ’90s), some of the most important art being made in America was sculpture that didn’t fit into a building.”

Neubert purchased “Greenpoint,” a pivotal 1988 work of giant corten steel walls by Richard Serra for about $200,000, right out of the artist’s Brooklyn studio.

The now-iconic “Torn Notebook” at the corner of 12th and Q streets came to Lincoln at a discounted rate after artists Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen paid a visit to Sheldon in the early 1990s.

“He was impressed with what we were doing and wanted to be part of it,” Neubert said.

Sculpture is just one part of Sheldon’s collection. A three-gallery exhibition of figurative paintings is now on view at the museum and, Mason said, exhibitions can and likely will be drawn from the museum’s ceramics and its more than 3,000 photographs.

