Sheldon Museum of Art opening new exhibitions

The outdoor sculpture collection of the Sheldon Museum of Art rightfully garners attention from around the globe for its master works by the likes of David Smith, Richard Serra, Mark di Suvero, Gaston Lachaise, Claes Oldenburg and Coojse van Bruggen.
But the University of Nebraska-Lincoln museum also has a fine collection of smaller “indoor” sculpture that includes work by most of the major post World War II American sculptors.
That work will be showcased in “The Scene Changes: Sculpture from the Collection,” Sheldon’s major spring exhibition.
Organized chronologically from mid-20th century to 2015, “The Scene Changes” will present a broad range of approaches to sculpture – from exploration of the material used to create the work to conceptual ideas and narratives.
The exhibition will open with three classic modernist pieces – works from the 1950s by Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder and Isamu Noguchi.
The second cluster of works in the show will look at primary form and materiality through minimalist pieces by Ann Truitt and John McCracken, and will examine simplified forms and sculptures as physical objects in pieces by Martin Puryear and Ursula von Rydingsvard.
The exhibition’s third grouping looks at sculpture as a vehicle for story narrative and examination of issues via the work of a half-dozen sculptures. Jeanne Silverthorne and Lesley Dill incorporate the body into their work, while Leonardo Drew and Kaz Oshiro provide deceptive pieces that aren’t what they seem at first glance.
Nicholas Galanin and Amanda Ross-Ho transform ordinary objects and recognizable subject matter to look at memory, identity and history.
“The Scene Changes,” which will fill Sheldon’s north second-floor galleries, will open Feb. 1.
The exhibitions in the south galleries opened Jan. 25.
Sheldon often uses those smaller galleries as experimental spaces.
Those exhibitions are:
Figurative Painting from the Collection. This exhibition of large-scale figurative works will fill three of the six south galleries and will focus on artists who use the figure to set scenes, tell stories and evoke emotions. Included in “Figurative Painting” will be works by Robert Colescott, Aaron Douglas, Shoshanna Weinberger, Robert Henri, Yinka Shonibare, Walt Kuhn and Yasuo Kuniyoshi.
Fleeting Moments of Joy. Works by Berenice Abbott, Harold Edgerton, Jacob Hashimoto, Jacob Lawrence and Pat Steir are presented in a single-gallery show that pairs images of people at play with works in which artists have played with expectations of form, medium and subject matter.
Photography from the Collection. Newly acquired works by Robert Adams and Robert Polidori are presented alongside collection stalwarts by Richard Avedon, Cindy Sherman and Alec Soth. Many of the images, such as the Sherman photo, are large, demonstrating the roles scale and composition have played in changing the trajectory of fine art photography.
The Road Less Traveled. This exhibition contrasts the idealism of the classic American road trip with the realities of infrastructure and environment though works by artists including Thomas Hart Benton, Barbara Crane, Ralston Crawford and Frank Gohlke.
The two first-floor galleries also opened Jan. 25 with these exhibitions:
Richard Diebenkorn: 41 Etchings Drypoints. Between 1963 and 1965, Richard Dibenkorn produced a series of more than 100 drypoint etchings of domestic interiors, portraits of his wife, still lifes, nudes and San Francisco Bay Area landscapes. He selected 41 of the etchings to be printed and published by Crown Point Press. The complete portfolio will be on view in this gallery.
Sheldon Treasures. The focus in the continuously operating gallery that showcases the best work of Sheldon’s acclaimed collection of 20th and 21st century American art will focus on smaller gems in the spring. It will include intimate scale works by Romare Bearden, Mary Cassatt, Marc Chagall, David Driskell, Marsden Hartley, Norman Lewis and Georgia O’Keefe, among others.
Sheldon, at 12th and R streets on the UNL campus, reopened Jan. 25 and operates under the university’s health and safety protocols that require masks to be worn indoors in every campus building.