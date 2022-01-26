Sheldon Museum of Art opening new exhibitions

The outdoor sculpture collection of the Sheldon Museum of Art rightfully garners attention from around the globe for its master works by the likes of David Smith, Richard Serra, Mark di Suvero, Gaston Lachaise, Claes Oldenburg and Coojse van Bruggen.

But the University of Nebraska-Lincoln museum also has a fine collection of smaller “indoor” sculpture that includes work by most of the major post World War II American sculptors.

That work will be showcased in “The Scene Changes: Sculpture from the Collection,” Sheldon’s major spring exhibition.

Organized chronologically from mid-20th century to 2015, “The Scene Changes” will present a broad range of approaches to sculpture – from exploration of the material used to create the work to conceptual ideas and narratives.

The exhibition will open with three classic modernist pieces – works from the 1950s by Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder and Isamu Noguchi.

The second cluster of works in the show will look at primary form and materiality through minimalist pieces by Ann Truitt and John McCracken, and will examine simplified forms and sculptures as physical objects in pieces by Martin Puryear and Ursula von Rydingsvard.