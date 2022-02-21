Shank’s play ‘This Mortal Life Also’ to open at Carson Theater

“This Mortal Life Also,” the first full-length play written by Lincoln resident Nancy Shank, began with a question.

Shank had long been interested in World War II-era German theologian and pacifist Dietrich Bonhoeffer, but she just couldn’t wrap her head around his story. She researched his life, read books by and about him, and watched documentaries, but none of what she found answered the question that she just couldn’t stop thinking about. Who was Dietrich Bonhoeffer, really? As a long-time lover of the theater, she thought the answer might be found on stage.

“I kind of got it in my mind’s eye that if I could just see a live production, if I could see him on stage, that would bring him to life in a way that nothing else had done,” Shank says. “So I searched around, and there were no Bonhoeffer plays out there, at least none in production anywhere that I could find. So I thought, you know, what if I wrote one myself?”

At the time, Shank was still working full time as associate director of the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center, her son was still living at home, and she had, as she puts it, “a very full plate.” She wrote and researched slowly, and over time a narrative emerged.

Joined the Angels Theater Company

During that time, a friend also suggested she join a collective of Lincoln-area playwrights led by local producer, director and educator Judy Hart of Angels Theater Company. While Shank had already had some critiques of her work completed, she credits the collective with helping her take the next major steps. Within months of joining, her work had its first reading with local actors. Soon after, Hart contacted Shank to say that Angels was interested in starting the journey toward a full production of the play, as long as Shank was open to the adventure. She was.

“I got to a certain stage in my life where I had accomplished a lot of the things I wanted to accomplish on my very traditional career path, and I just felt like there was more out there for me that I wanted to explore,” she says. “None of us are promised anything, so I thought that if I was going to do anything with this play, then now was the time.”

That was two years ago, not long before the emergence of COVID-19 pushed “pause” on the possibility of moving forward with the play. Shank then retired not long after the start of the pandemic, giving her even more time to devote to writing and revising. And now, six years after she first started seriously considering the idea of turning her fascination with the life of Bonhoeffer into a play, her work will premiere in the Lied Center’s Carson Theater in four performances March 17-20 as part of the Lied Center’s 2021-2022 season.

About Bonhoeffer and the play

Shank says that “This Mortal Life Also” is a story of sacrifice and love, and the intersection between private life and public institutions.

“Here is this person who was among the elite in Germany, who could have kept his head down and made it through the Nazi era,” she says. “But his integrity wouldn’t let him do that. His beloved country, his beloved church, were taken over by the Reich, and so he decided to risk everything that he was and everything that he might be in order to resist. He joined the German resistance, and then his brother-in-law recruited him to be a double agent. So here’s this pacifist who becomes involved in the plot to assassinate Hitler.”

While that’s certainly heavy subject matter, Nancy wants audiences to know that the story is also reflective of the joyful person Bonhoeffer was.

“I want people to know that the play is not all dark or tragic,” she explains. “People said that Bonhoeffer was someone who, when he walked into a room, made it feel like the sunshine was coming in. He was an extremely joyful person. He was surrounded by a loving family. There’s a lot of humor and a lot of love as well, because that’s who Bonhoeffer was. He was joyful. He was loving. He was funny. I hope that people who see the play will fall in love with him a little like I did.”

In addition to producing the play itself, Shank and the Angels Theater Company are engaging in extensive community outreach. OLLI (the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNL) is offering its members a class on Bonhoeffer, including a session with Shank and Director Timothy Scholl on the process of taking the story from page to stage.

Shank is also teaching a four-week class on Bonhoeffer at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Some local pastors will be incorporating Bonhoeffer and his story into their sermons.

The Schwalb Center for Judaic Studies at UNO has invited Shank and Scholl to give a seminar. Actors from the production will be visiting local high schools to share Bonhoeffer’s story and the process of bringing it to the stage with theater students.

A life-changing experience

Shank says the experience that started with a nagging question has impacted the trajectory of her life. She’s working on another idea for a play, has written the first draft of a novel, and has started a podcast with her sister that focuses on books and their authors.

“This whole experience has changed me,” she says. “It’s made me believe even more in the idea that we’re all creative, and that we should pursue our curiosities. All of this, for me, was about pursuing a curiosity, and I think the world would be a better place if we all allowed ourselves to pursue our curiosities and not squelch them, because they might lead to some really surprising places.

“It also makes me really grateful that I live in Lincoln, which is such a supportive community for people who are interested in doing creative things,” Shank adds. “I really don’t think any of this would have happened without my being in Lincoln and being surrounded by people who are so interested in creative new works and new ideas and new voices.”

