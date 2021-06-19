Sculptor in Lincoln works at capturing the qualities of Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte

In March, Victor began crafting the sculpture, using clay over a wire and foam structure and positioning the figure, utilizing photographs to mold her face, hands and clothing, while aiming at conveying the qualities that made her one of Nebraska’s most important historical figures.

“She's walking forward, there's a feeling of positivity with her brow up and her head’s looking forward in leadership,” Victor said. “She's just really striding with that wind blowing through. All of those things are a goal with the piece. I want to show leadership. Just the dignity of an intelligent woman who's able to beat the odds.”

Conveying the essence of La Flesche Picotte extends to Victor’s choice of footwear. On the left foot, stepping forward under the skirt, is an early 19th-century round-toed boot.

“I wanted it to be a women's work boot, not like a dress shoe that women would have worn, because every day, she went out and worked,” Victor said. “She hitched up the horses when she got a horse and buggy, or she would walk and be out delivering a baby or all of these different activities that a doctor of her day had to do. Those were all work activities. So I thought work boots are more important than having the most stylish women's shoe of the era.”