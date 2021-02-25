Russian pianist Behzod Abduraimov to return to Lied Center Sunday

Behzod Abduraimov hadn’t planned to be in Lincoln in March 2018, much less take the stage with Russia’s magnificent Mariinsky Orchestra.
But when Denis Matsuev, who was scheduled to be the featured pianist with Mariinsky at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, could not make the engagement, Abduraimov filled in.
“I got a call maybe three days before the concert,” he said. “I happened to be in the States, so I could easily jump in and play it. I was in Kansas City, so it was a nice, short drive.”
And what a fill-in he was.
Abduraimov, who is the artist in residence at Park University’s International Center for Music in Missouri, will be making the drive up Interstate 29 and Nebraska 2 again this weekend when he returns to the Lied Center for a 4 p.m. Sunday concert.
The 30-year-old Abduraimov has been called “the most perfectly accomplished pianist of his generation” by the Independent, praised by The New York Times for his “prodigious technique and rhapsodic flair” and tagged as a “rare and enchanting musician” by the Arts Desk.
“I’m very honored to hear those things about myself,” the Uzbekistan-born pianist said. “But this is not my focus. My focus when I was young was to develop as a musician. Now it is to learn as many repertoires as I can and grow as a musician. Learning music, and developing as a musician, one lifetime is not enough.”
When Abduraimov says young, he means young. His mother started teaching him the basics of piano when he was 5. At 6, he began studying with Tamara Popovich at the Uspensky State Central Lyceum.
“My first teacher was very, very strict,” he said. “She was like an iron lady. Everybody in the school was afraid of her.
"I studied with her for one year, then had to do a recital of three pieces. I failed the third piece. She kicked me out of her school and said I would never play again. But my mother wouldn’t give up. One year later she took me back. So I wouldn’t say I was a prodigy, but maybe I was.”
By the time Abduraimov was 13, Popovich told him, “I’m done with you. Everything I could offer to you, we’ve done. I can’t teach you anymore.”
But he had to wait until he was 16 and could get a passport to begin his international studies.
“I could have gone to Julliard, the London Royal Academy, but I came straight to Kansas City,” he said. “I made the best decisions of my life to come to Kansas City, the Midwest, and study with (Stanislav) Ioudenitch.”
Ioudenitch, who’s also from Uzbekistan, won the gold medal at the 2001 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and now teaches at Park University.
In 2009, Abduraimov won first prize at the London International Piano Concert, kick-starting a career that has seen him perform with many of the world’s most prestigious orchestras, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, the San Francisco Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra and Orchestre de Paris.
In recital, he’s played many of the world’s great concert halls, including New York’s Carnegie Hall. That makes his praise for the Lied Center particularly telling.
“I was really amazed by the concert hall,” he said. “That’s what I enjoy the most, playing those bigger halls. You’ve got some intimacy but you can get a bigger, fuller sound. Someone said that even the silence there is quieter.”
Sunday’s concert will be Abduraimov’s first in-person performance in months.
“Because of the COVID, everything got canceled," Abduraimov said. "At the end of March, I have some programs in Spain. In May, I’m supposed to tour Italy and Israel.
"Hopefully, it all will happen. The concert this Sunday in Lincoln gives me hope.”
Abduraimov has released three albums during the pandemic, two in 2020 and, in January, “Debussy, Chopin, Mussorgsky.”
Sunday’s Lied Center concert will be anchored by one of the pieces from that recording — Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky’s multipart “Pictures at an Exhibition,” an 1874 composition that has become a showpiece for virtuoso pianists.
“The audience always recognizes the piece,” Abduraimov said.
