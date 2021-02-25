Russian pianist Behzod Abduraimov to return to Lied Center Sunday

When Abduraimov says young, he means young. His mother started teaching him the basics of piano when he was 5. At 6, he began studying with Tamara Popovich at the Uspensky State Central Lyceum.

“My first teacher was very, very strict,” he said. “She was like an iron lady. Everybody in the school was afraid of her.

"I studied with her for one year, then had to do a recital of three pieces. I failed the third piece. She kicked me out of her school and said I would never play again. But my mother wouldn’t give up. One year later she took me back. So I wouldn’t say I was a prodigy, but maybe I was.”

By the time Abduraimov was 13, Popovich told him, “I’m done with you. Everything I could offer to you, we’ve done. I can’t teach you anymore.”

But he had to wait until he was 16 and could get a passport to begin his international studies.

“I could have gone to Julliard, the London Royal Academy, but I came straight to Kansas City,” he said. “I made the best decisions of my life to come to Kansas City, the Midwest, and study with (Stanislav) Ioudenitch.”

Ioudenitch, who’s also from Uzbekistan, won the gold medal at the 2001 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and now teaches at Park University.