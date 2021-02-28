Review: Uzbek pianist Bezhod Abduraimov delivers bravura performance Sunday at Lied

Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures in an Exhibition” is a challenging showcase for virtuoso pianists, its multiple parts demanding the widest range of technical skill and its familiarity requiring creativity and emotion to stand out.

That is precisely what Bezhod Abduraimov delivered Sunday afternoon at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, a bravura performance that demonstrated why the 30-year-old is considered one of the world’s great young pianists.

Taking on the 10 miniature segments of “Pictures,” Abduraimov’s hands were a blur as they flew up the keyboard on fast, dramatic passages, then his fingers would stroke the keys, pulling single notes from the Lied’s marvelous-sounding piano.

In doing so, the lively ballet of the "Chicks in their Shell” brought the dance to his fingers, and the concluding “The Great Gates of Kiev” had a weight that evoked its subject, and plenty of what Abduraimov called “that Russian spirit” in an interview last week with Journal Star.

The performance was perfectly nuanced. Creating moods and colors without overplaying, Abduraimov made the piece fresh and exciting, even more so than on his just-released recording — evidence of the power and primacy of live performance.