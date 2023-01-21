Review: Mitchell puts on impressive concert at Lied Center

From the oh-so-appropriate “There’s No Business Like Show Business” through the encore finale of “What a Wonderful World,” Brian Stokes Mitchell and his longtime pianist Tedd Firth performed an impressive, entertaining and ultimately uplifting concert Saturday night at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Performing is the key word there. For, rather than stand at a microphone or sit on a stool and sing, the Tony-winning Broadway star performed songs from musicals with which he is associated, wielding the mic stand as a lance as he became Don Quixote from “Man of La Mancha” and buttoning his top button and standing stiffly to turn into Javert from “Les Miserables.”

And that performance extended to the stories he told introducing the songs, singing to specific women in the audience on “If Ever I Should Leave You” from “Camelot” and turning “It Ain’t Necessarily So” from “Porgy and Bess” into a call-and-response with the audience that found him lying on the floor during the verse about Methuselah.

Unlike most Broadway concerts, however, Mitchell’s wasn’t entirely made up of songs from musicals. Most notably, he and Firth, who is a superb pianist, did a heartfelt jazz rendition of Billy Strayhorn’s heartbreaking “Lush Life” and paired it with Brazilian composer Antonio Carlos Jobim’s uplifting “March of the Water.”

And, man, can Mitchell sing. His perfectly controlled baritone could be deep and powerful or quietly emotive, with a range that reached up to tenor, delivering the tone, timbre and phrasing perfectly fitted to each song.

Mitchell, who was making his first appearance in Nebraska, closed the show with his story of getting COVID-19 in March 2020, then seeing the world in a new way, that fit perfectly with his enlivening take on Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good."

Then he started the encore with a beautifully delivered “The Impossible Dream (The Quest)," the song that Mitchell sang out of his window overlooking Broadway nightly for 2½ months during the early days of the pandemic.

The show, which Mitchell intended to be an uplifting, unifying experience for artists and audience, ended with “What a Wonderful World,” with the crowd, appropriately, singing the final lines while marveling at the superb performance it had just experienced.

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023