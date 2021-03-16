Review: Michael Londra and The Celtic Fire celebrate St. Patrick's Day a little early at Lied

It was St. Patrick’s Day a few hours early when Michael Londra and The Celtic Fire took the Lied Center for Performing Arts stage Tuesday evening.

“I know you’ve got a flask in your pocket,” Londra told the audience. “I’m expecting you to celebrate with us the greatest day in the history of the world, St. Patrick’s Day.”

And celebrate Londra, his five-piece band and two dancers did, taking the COVID-capacity crowd on a musical trip around Ireland — via songs originating from around that country, history lessons about English oppression, famine and the return of an descendant from his home county, President John F. Kennedy.

“Every hallway in every house where I grew up had a picture of the Holy Trinity — Jack, Bobby and Pope John XII,” the affable Londra quipped.

The 50th anniversary commemoration of JFK’s trip back to County Wexford landed Londra the chance to sing for Caroline Kennedy, dozens of other Kennedys — a memory that brought tears to the homesick Londra’s eyes before he repeated a song he sang then, “Tomorrow’s Child.”