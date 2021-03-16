Review: Michael Londra and The Celtic Fire celebrate St. Patrick's Day a little early at Lied

It was St. Patrick’s Day a few hours early when Michael Londra and The Celtic Fire took the Lied Center for Performing Arts stage Tuesday evening.
“I know you’ve got a flask in your pocket,” Londra told the audience. “I’m expecting you to celebrate with us the greatest day in the history of the world, St. Patrick’s Day.”
And celebrate Londra, his five-piece band and two dancers did, taking the COVID-capacity crowd on a musical trip around Ireland — via songs originating from around that country, history lessons about English oppression, famine and the return of an descendant from his home county, President John F. Kennedy.
“Every hallway in every house where I grew up had a picture of the Holy Trinity — Jack, Bobby and Pope John XII,” the affable Londra quipped.
The 50th anniversary commemoration of JFK’s trip back to County Wexford landed Londra the chance to sing for Caroline Kennedy, dozens of other Kennedys — a memory that brought tears to the homesick Londra’s eyes before he repeated a song he sang then, “Tomorrow’s Child.”
Londra, who said he hasn’t been back to Ireland in a year, also hadn’t played a show for a year. But that wasn’t evident during a performance that found him in great voice, his lovely Irish tenor giving the perfect feel to the classic folk song “Follow Me Up to Carlow,” the ballad “Only Our Rivers Run Free” and his own composition, “Doli,” based on an Irish book.
Along the way, Londra taught the crowd how to say “hello” in Gaellic, led a singalong to “Wild Mountain Thyme (Will You Go Lassie Go?)” and got out of the way for world champion Irish dancers Trent Kowalik and Owen Luebbers, whose athletic fast-stepping performances were constant crowd pleasers.
The band was terrific, providing the perfect accompaniment for all the songs, with David Schulz playing the bodhran (the traditional Irish drum), the uilleann pipes and whistles that provide the distinctive Irish sound.
That said, the show wasn’t all Irish — in either music or dance. Londra sang, with quiet emotion, Sting’s “Field of Gold,” and Kowalik, who won a Tony Award as Broadway’s original “Billy Elliot," brought the house with a tap dance.
Things, however, came back to Ireland for the finale. Suffice it to say, I’ve never heard a better, more heartfelt and touching version of “Danny Boy” than what Londra delivered Tuesday.
Londra and The Celtic Fire had been slated to play the Lied Center on its 30th anniversary last St. Patrick’s Day. They’ll get a chance to play for the 31st anniversary Wednesday when they’re back on the Lied stage for another celebration.
