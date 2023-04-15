“Madagascar: The Musical” isn’t a straight-up kids show. It’s a real musical that’s aimed at kids that introduces them to musical theater, aka Broadway, through a stage version of the animated movie staple.

There were hundreds of youngsters who got that introduction Saturday afternoon at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. And, judging by those seated around me, particularly a girl on the row in front of me and a couple boys a row in front of her, they loved it, connecting to the story that was being presented on stage and bouncing around in their seats to songs like “Paradise” and “I Like to Move It, Move It.”

The latter, not surprisingly, is the musical’s biggest production number, that finds the four main characters – lion Alex, zebra Marty, hippo Gloria and giraffe Melman – jumping rope and dancing along with a bunch of lemurs shortly after the Central Park Zoo escapees have landed on the island that gives the musical its title.

That happens early in the second act of the musical, which largely follows the story of the 2005 movie, with Marty, yearning to get out into the wild on his 10th birthday, following the zoo’s penguins out into the streets of New York, his friends following him and all of them ending up on a boat bound for Africa.

The main actors are all costumed, with Melman, essentially a giant puppet with James Silverstein inside and the penguins pulled on an off-stage by handlers who are dressed as zookeepers and cleverly spies.

The show was well performed, especially by Sterling McClory, who played Marty and Gary Paul Bowman, who had some charisma even in the costume as Alex.

And the duo, commendably, hung in there and did “My Best Friend,” a capella when the music track disappeared midway through the first act. That caused a delay – like for a computer reboot – for the production, which just began its tour and was working out a technical kink Saturday.

The show went on after about a 10 minute break – a squirmfest for the kids around me. But they had fun the rest of the way and adults could connect with the show on another level with references to the musical “Cats,” the New York Giants, Sr. David Attenborough and the Huskers scattered through the second act.

The latter, obviously, was tailored to Lincoln, where it would be used all of twice – at the 3 p.m. matinee and an evening show.

For, unlike most touring musicals, “Madagascar” plays each city for one day. Sunday, the production will move to Sioux City, Iowa. So there’s no chance to catch it in Lincoln anytime soon. But it’s set to play Omaha’s Orpheum Theater on June 17 for anyone who’d like to move “Move It, Move It’ there.

