Review: 'Grinch' musical rewards sold-out Lied audience that braved the cold

Neither snow nor wind nor below freezing temperatures could keep some 2,000 people from being charmed Thursday night by the touring company of “Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical."

The first audience for the five sold-out shows of the musical’s Lincoln run was treated to a brisk 90-minute reworking of the holiday classic that the kids were ready for — greeting the Grinch with applause when he made his first appearance.

Although it couldn’t have been known at the time, that applause was deserved for James Schultz, a veteran of the role who was terrific in his hairy green suit, playing things oh-so Grinchy until, of course, he encounters little Cindy Lou Who.

Cindy Lou was played Thursday by, I think, the adorable Sofie Nesanelis, who believably brought the sweet little Who and impressed with her duet with Schultz, “Santa for a Day.” My apologies if Cindy Lou was played by Ariana DeBoer — the alternate in the role.

The musical is “narrated” by the old Max (a very good W. Scott Stewart), who tells the story of his experience with the Grinch and the Whos years before, often on stage with his younger version — just one of the clever bits of stagecraft that power the musical.

Talking directly to the audience, Max repeatedly breaks the fourth wall, as does the Grinch, who really hams it up during the show-stopping song-and-dance, self-definitional number “One of a Kind” — which comes shortly before the Grinch and Max steal Whoville’s Christmas presents and feast. Sorry if that’s a spoiler.

The theft itself provides the musical’s centerpiece — a fun, present-throwing run through "You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," the song taken from the 1966 animated movie that turned the Grinch into a pop culture Christmas star.

If you’re going to be among the 8,000 or so who will be at the Lied Center over the next two days, be ready to sing along with “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and to be entertained and touched by the performance of the modern “A Christmas Carol” that finds the “dirty skunk” — The Grinch — like Ebenezer Scrooge, finding his heart and the true meaning of Christmas.

