Review: Flashy song-and dance-showcase "Chicago" thoroughly entertaining

There’s a reason that “Chicago” is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It, in its 1996 revival form, is a flashy, thoroughly entertaining song-and-dance showcase that tells a fun, satiric story of crime, corruption and the triumph of justice.

That was evident Tuesday when a national touring company brought “Chicago” to the Lied Center for Performing Arts stage on the first of a three-night run.

Its flash starts with its staging. Suffice it to say, you’re not watching a stage version of the 2002 movie with 1920s period costumes and sets. Instead, the musical puts its 10-piece band on a square, riser-covered bandstand at center stage.

The performers, most clad in netted dance outfits, do their work in front of the bandstand, using only chairs and a few props, like the gun that vaudeville dancer Roxie Hart uses to murder her lover, Fred Casely.

That sends the loosely based-on-true-stories tale of murderesses Roxie and Velma Kelly competing for attention from the press and the services of attorney Billy Flynn, who manipulates them, their trial dates and the press for his economic benefit.

That funny tale is told as much through the songs as the dialogue, and the whole works is carried by the dancing in Ann Reinking’s choreography, done in the slinky, provocative style of the legendary Bob Fosse, who did the book and choreography for the original “Chicago” run in the ‘70s.

Appropriately enough, this version of the show ends with a pair of numbers by Logan Floyd as Velma and Katie Frieden as Roxie, the first “Nowadays" delivering the final satirical poke at the system that turns murderers into celebrities and the closing dance of “Hot Money Rag,” as choreographed by Fosse.

Tuesday’s performers were universally excellent, with Floyd standing out as Velma dancing with the girls on “Cell Block Tango” and the boys in “When Velma Takes the Stand.” Brian Kalinowski generated laughs and sympathy as Roxie’s cuckolded husband Amos, and Jeff Brooks plays the greedy slick Flynn with flair from the time he turns up on stage singing “All I Care About.”

And the dancing was eye-catchingly terrific from start to finish.

Presenting that spectacular performance and production that you’d never see anywhere but on Broadway or in London’s East End is why the Lied Center booked “Chicago” a decade after it first came to Lincoln.

It was great in 2012 and might just be better in 2022.