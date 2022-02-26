 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Review: Bernadette Peters delivers concert worthy of a legend at Lied on Saturday

Engaging and thoroughly entertaining, Broadway legend Bernadette Peters captivated a full house at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Saturday with a beautifully paced concert that showcased her still-amazing voice, stage skills and, subtly, the acting that has won her Emmy and Tony awards.

Accompanied by her trio and an eight-piece orchestra of Lincoln players, the gown-and-heels clad Peters flew through the 80-minute show, singing and dancing across the stage on some songs, dramatically working at a standing microphone on others and, on a sultry take on Peggy Lee’s classic “Fever,” climbed atop the piano, lying down and kicking her legs.

Peters’ show could easily be called a tribute to Stephen Sondheim, as eight of its 15 songs were from Sondheim musicals. That’s hardly a surprise. Peters has appeared in eight Sondheim productions and was a close friend of Sondheim, who died last year.

She’s also the foremost interpreter of his music — as could be heard from the opener “Let Me Entertain You” through the closing “Being Alive” and, especially, on the night’s show stopper, a understatedly touching “Send in the Clowns.”

Along the way, she visited the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog for songs from “Carousel,” “State Fair" and “South Pacific” for a hip-shaking revamp of “There’s Nothing Like a Dame” to the bump-and-grind drums of, get this, original Mouseketeer Cubby O’Brien.

Peters, who told a few jokes, says she usually just sings to the audience. But — here’s where the acting comes in — you could see her slip into the character of Sally Plummer from Sondheim’s “Follies” as she sang “In Buddy’s Eyes” and “Losing My Mind” and becoming Dolly Levi as she spelled out the story of “Hello Dolly,” then strutted and danced her way through “Before the Parade Passes By” and “So Long Dearie.”

Appropriately enough, Peters’ first Lincoln show in more than a decade ended with “Kramer’s Song,” a lullaby she wrote to go along with a children’s book to benefit Broadway Parks, her animal adoption and rescue charity. She’ll be heading home to her dogs Sunday, leaving 2,000 or so Nebraskans with the memory of a show befitting a legend.

