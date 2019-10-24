With its famous chandelier hanging over the audience, a revolving 24-foot-high drum that opens to reveal new sets and scenes, Tony Award-winning costumes and some pyro, “The Phantom of the Opera” is the most lavish, state-of-the-art musical to have played the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
But the sets, props and technical wizardry simply set the stage for the mesmerizing performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical that, in director Laurence Conner’s reimagining, brings a darkness to the enduring tragic love story while putting the focus on the humanity of its characters, not the spectacle.
Chief among them, of course, is the Phantom, the disfigured, troubled musical genius who haunts the Parisian opera. And with the emotively gesturing hands of Derrick Davis, he becomes vulnerable and violent, romantic and ominous in a bravura combination of acting and singing.
Christine Daaé, the Phantom’s student and love interest, is played by a perfectly cast Emma Grimsley, whose opera background makes her convincing when she’s plucked from the corps de ballet to take the lead in the opera “Hannibal.”
Together, Thursday night, they delivered electric performances of the first act’s key trilogy, the duet of “The Phantom of the Opera,” his passionate “The Music of the Night” and together again, “I Remember/Stranger Than You Left It.”
You have free articles remaining.
And their performance, singing and acting of the second act’s climactic “The Point of No Return” was heartpounding and heartbreaking -- for one of the world's most famous love stories is a tragedy.
But at that point, Christine’s suitor Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny (well-played by Jordan Craig) shares the stage with the couple, hanging between Christine’s affection and the Phantom’s wrath. The Phantom is, as most know, far from a hero, a man so troubled he is not afraid to spill blood.
Conner’s emphasis on that darkness, amplified by the fact the show is often visually dark, sets the tone for the new tone for the show, refreshing it from the long-running Broadway production.
It’s strikingly staged, from the full company dance below a giant mirror in the second act opening “Masquerade,” to scenes focusing on the dancers that look like an Edgar Degas painting come to life.
“The Phantom of the Opera," which runs through Nov. 3, will be the longest- running, most-performed national touring musical in the Lied Center’s 30-year history. And, from what I remember, it might just be the best.