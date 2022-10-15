Puppet show musical brings 'Winnie the Pooh' and friends to Lied Center

It’s a very quiet moment in the show when Colton Grundmeyer makes his entrance in “Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation.”

“I hear the murmuring from the audience, feel that excitement from them seeing the character on stage,” he said. “Then I get to see the kids smile and get my attention on stage. It happens every show. It’s heartwarming and fun.”

If You Go What: Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation. Where; Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and Q streets. When: 4 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets: $12.50 to $90. Available at liedcenter.org, call 402-472-4747 or the Lied ticket office.

The character, of course, is Winnie the Pooh and the kids aren’t reacting to Grundmeyer, rather they’re seeing a life-sized puppet version of Pooh that Grundmeyer manipulates and carries around during the show.

“The goal is to get them to look at the puppets, not us,” Grundmeyer said. “Of course, we’re all actors, so sometimes you want to think they’re looking at you. But it is a puppet show, so …”

The actors in the touring company of the new off-Broadway musical that will play the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Sunday and Monday trained with expert puppeteers. Some, like Grundmeyer and those who play Tigger, had to learn to work the life-sized puppets; others, like Melissa Xiaolan Warren, learned hand-held puppetry to play myriad characters in the show.

Among those characters Xiaolan Warren gets to play is her childhood favorite.

“I related, definitely, to Piglet,” she said. “I was a very anxious child. It was nice to have a character that’s as anxious as I was. Now I get to be Piglet, which kind of fits.”

The production also fills the stage with butterflies, small animals and an environment that “you wouldn’t expect to see from a ‘puppet show,’” she said.

“Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” made its record-setting off-Broadway debut in October 2021, with a book crafted by Jonathan Rockefeller, who adapted the characters from A.A. Milne’s short stories into a full-length stage production.

“A lot of the story is based on the original novels,” Xiaolan Warren said. “It’s nice for people to see some familiarity in a new setting. ... This very much is a comfort show. If you’re feeling down, you can come see it, something that everyone grew up on. I think that’s why we see such a wide range in the audience.”

That nostalgia, which brings in adults who grew up on Pooh and remain fans of the Hundred Acre Wood, is enhanced by the incorporation into the musical of many of the songs from the animated 1977 movie “The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.”

Even with that nostalgic appeal, the actors acknowledge that their primary audience is families, with most of the kids 7 and under, who, Xiaolan Warren said, are great fun.

“There’s no filter in them, so you get great reactions,” she said. “Especially when they see one of their favorites and want to talk to them or try to get close to them. It’s fun to watch them while you’re on stage.”

“Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” began last month and will run through May. It’s playing Lincoln this weekend to align with Lincoln Public Schools' fall break, which should bring in lots of kids to a show that’s hitting its stride and to connect with the “tubby little cubby all stuffed with fluff” and his friends.

“There’s a very touching moment at the end when I (Pooh) talk to Christopher Robin that kind of brings home the message of friendship,” Grundmeyer said. “It’s really touching to reach the kids with that message. That’s what makes it worth doing every show.”