Playhouse production of 'Calendar Girls' might be more risky than risque

The illusion of nudity during the calendar shoot scene is one that comes with great hilarity because this group of women -- seemingly more suited for a weekly bridge club than in baring it all for all to see – each has a prop that covers them from both the audience and the camera.

"They had clever ways of posing so you don't see anything," Enders said.

He worked hard to make sure that any misgivings or discomfort was confronted early on.

“I’m comfortable with this,” Burkhart said. “I’ve never done anything exactly like this.”

The calendar shoot, while the prevailing theme throughout, is a very short scene. The friendship, camaraderie and self-confidence are the big takeaways from this story, which hit Broadway as both a musical and a dramatic play.

The battle with cancer is what attracted Koepke to audition for her role in the first place.

“For me, I’ve had great loss in my life from cancer,” she said. “I almost feel like my modesty and whatever else is worth giving that to this (play). I wanted to help make it be genuine because I feel like this show deserves it and this subject matter deserves that.”

